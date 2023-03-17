Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,785 in the last 365 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Conference Call on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT. The fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Friday March 24th, 2023.

Teleconference Date/Time

Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 7388246, through March 31, 2023. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, www.ashs.com, for one year.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

Contacts:
American Shared Hospital Services
Ray Stachowiak
Executive Chairman
rstachowiak@ashs.com

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Stephanie Prince
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more