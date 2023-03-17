American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Conference Call on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT. The fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Friday March 24th, 2023.



Teleconference Date/Time

Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 7388246, through March 31, 2023. The call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, www.ashs.com, for one year.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

