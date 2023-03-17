Exhibition Poster Art Design Art Design 2

“The Discovery Around Fragments of Life” PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1M Creative is pleased to announce the successful exhibition, Past, Present, Future: The Discovery around Fragments of Life, held from March 10-12 at Time Arts Gallery in New York City. The exhibition focused on self-exploration and featured photography as the primary form of expression. This collection of artworks selected for the exhibition took the artists' unique life experiences and personal observations as inspiration, interpreting the "aesthetic practice of life experience" from different perspectives in the "Past, Present, Future." The artists' works revealed the intrinsic relevance of human beings to daily objects, landscapes, masterpieces, traditional culture, and social surroundings.

Past, Present, Future: The Discovery around Fragments of Life embodied the fruitful collaboration between curator Chunchun Tao and art director Zhoutong (Lesley) Qi. The exhibition featured the works of outstanding artists from different backgrounds, including Yuechen (Zona) Guan, Guang Chen, Chanyu (Oscar) Chen, Jiaqing (JQ) Xu, and Xiaohan (Grace) Lu. The exhibition offered a dynamic display of photography that encouraged viewers to look beyond the surface and explore the meaning of life hidden within.

The exhibition allowed viewers to explore the different themes of life and how these incredible artists interpreted them. Yuechen (Zona) Guan’s “Juxtapose” compared how different dancers interpret traditional Chinese dance under the combined influence of Chinese and Western cultural backgrounds with creative photographic techniques to build cultural confidence. Guang Chen’s “Under Pressure” left his evanescent emotions and soulful state of mind unprotected to viewers through his lens, portraying personal struggles under pressure. Chanyu (Oscar) Chen created a scenario narrative that shifted masterpieces in art history into virtual reality by 3D modeling, allowing us to re-examine the dependence between fine art and nature in the present. Jiaqing (JQ) Xu’s "Future Relic" envisioned what excavated artifacts would look like in the world we live in the future, building a narrative combining physical and virtual time and space through photography. Xiaohan (Grace) Lu's "Premium Mediocre" used the language of fashion photography to explore how young people use luxury goods to create fanciful, glamorous profiles on social media.

"We are excited to have showcased the works of these excellent artists and offered visitors an opportunity to engage with thought-provoking and visually stunning photography," said Chunchun Tao, the exhibition curator.

"The exhibition promised to be an unforgettable experience for art lovers and photography enthusiasts alike," said Zhoutong (Lesley) Qi, the exhibition art director.

With the exhibition "Past, Present, Future: The Discovery around Fragments of Life," 1M Creative's primary mission was to promote incredible artists, providing them a platform to exhibit their works and reach a wider audience. The exhibition was a must-see for photography enthusiasts and art lovers looking to be inspired and moved by contemporary photography.

"We were honored to have Dear Dave Magazine Founder and Visual Artist Stephen Frailey, as well as Tom P. Ashe, the New York photographer and the Chair of MPS Digital Photography Department at School of Visual Arts (SVA), attend the exhibition's opening reception and provide their positive impressions of the artworks," said Yuechen (Zona) Guan, the co-founder of 1M Creative and the exhibition artist.

About 1M Creative:

1M Creative is a mission-driven organization that aims to promote emerging and mid-career artists by providing a platform to exhibit their works and reach a wider audience. The organization is committed to fostering creativity and innovation in art by encouraging artists to experiment with new techniques and ideas.