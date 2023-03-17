AD Solutions Acquires Core Imaging USA

AD Solutions advances its Florida expansion plans with a second acquisition in two years.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD Solutions, Inc's Best in Business 2022, an award-winning workplace technology provider and the leading Sharp Platinum Dealership with global headquarters in Orlando, Florida, announces that it has recently acquired Core Imaging USA, an office equipment dealership and Managed IT Services provider with offices in Longwood and Tampa, Florida.

Founded in 2014, Core Imaging USA is a Business Solutions company that provides Managed IT Services, VOIP Solutions, and document management services, including Konica Minolta copiers. With AD Solutions' dedicated worldwide partnership with Sharp and its unmatched services and products, AD Solutions is primed to expand its delivery of only the very best in print, document, software, network, display, IT solutions, and more to the greater Tampa area. This acquisition undoubtedly expands and improves the products, technology, and services available to Core Imaging and AD Solutions clients resulting in better services and workplace technology now available to a broader range of Florida businesses.

Moody Hamdan, Chief Executive Officer of AD Solutions, says," We are excited to have Core Imaging USA join the AD Solutions family. We believe this acquisition will help us further our mission of providing our customers with the best workplace technology solutions possible." Core Imaging customers will now benefit from a broader range of technology solutions, including SHARP's exciting copiers and printers, Dynabook laptops, Sharp Aquos Boards, interactive displays, and NEC video walls.

This marks the second acquisition for AD Solutions in two years and represents continued geographical expansion and service and product expansion in Managed IT Services and VOIP Solutions. Founded in 2009, AD Solutions has enjoyed organic growth resulting in two Orlando offices, offices in Deland and Jacksonville, and over 50 employees. As a result of this latest acquisition, AD Solutions clients can experience and test the newest office technology solutions by visiting one of its showrooms in Orlando, Jacksonville, Melbourne, and now, Tampa.

About AD Solutions

AD Solutions is a workplace technology company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that offers equipment, services, and software nationwide to simplify working and learning in a hybrid world. With the company's primary mission being "Service First and Foremost," AD Solutions helps businesses large and small by using a consultative approach to meet their unique needs. Solutions include Sharp copiers and printers, managed print and software services, interactive displays, NEC video walls, VOIP, IT Support, and more. Along with award-winning service and ongoing local support, AD Solutions utilizes remote diagnostic tools to be fast, reliable, and proactive. For more information about acquisitions, employment, and the best workplace technology, visit www.myadsusa.com .

