KWESST Generated New European Opportunities with Military and Major Defense Industry Suppliers at Future Soldier Technology Conference and Industry Meetings in United Kingdom

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE KWESW KWE (FSE: 62UA) ("the Company" or "KWESST"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today reported on the highlights of its presentation at the Future Soldier Technology conference (the "Conference") and its subsequent meetings with military agencies and major defense contractors in the United Kingdom (UK), March 6th - 14th 2023.

KWESST presented its digitization and counter-threat capabilities to more than a dozen European countries at the Future Soldier Technology conference March 6th-8th in London, UK, the largest gathering of its kind focused on soldier modernization.

Following the Conference, the Company was invited to meet over several days with various military end-users and defense manufacturers for separate briefings and to discuss specific projects which the Company believes could translate into additional business in 2023.

KWESST's Executive Chairman, David Luxton, who led the Company delegation commented, "The standout feature of the Conference and these meetings was the commonality and pace at which all countries are seeking to achieve digitization of soldier systems and counter-threat solutions directly aligned with our offerings. The European focus is clearly converging on the use of digital technology to make the soldier safer and more effective on the modern battlefield. As well, at the Conference threats like lasers and electronic detection were forecast to worsen and become a persistent feature of modern warfare."

Virtually every country at the Conference spoke of accelerating the roll-out of soldier modernization as a high priority, and to do so in small, iterative phases in a learn-as-you-go approach. "These kinds of projects play directly to our sweet spot," said Luxton, "which is to provide customers with meaningful incremental capability today, leading to larger scale capability tomorrow." He added, "We're excited not only at the prospects with European military customers but also with defense companies we met with who expressed interest in our laser defense and electronic decoy technology. One such company is already a partner in an initial contract we are fulfilling for a NATO military customer. We will now be pursuing additional opportunities which could include potential license and supply of these technologies."

Specific areas of interest and opportunity pursuit include:

Real-time situational awareness for "dismounted" soldiers (soldiers on foot or on and off vehicles in the course of a mission) using KWESST's smart app "TASCS" integrated into the ATAK Battlefield Management System ("BMS").

Integration of disparate communications systems into a common system and ATAK to create smaller distributed military headquarters connected to each other vs. the traditional single large headquarters, in order to reduce exposure to enemy action, something that is emerging as a common requirement for a number of NATO countries.

the traditional single large headquarters, in order to reduce exposure to enemy action, something that is emerging as a common requirement for a number of NATO countries. Extension of KWESST's TASCS system from personnel to weapon systems like mortars (and others), which transforms them into smart modern precision weapons that receive targeting information digitally directly to the weapon platform, similar to a project KWESST has already done for a major U.S. military customer and known as Integrated Fires Module ("IFM").

Integration of KWESST's Battlefield Laser Defense System ("BLDS") into third-party electro-optical sensors on armoured vehicles.

Evaluation of the KWESST PhantomTM electronic decoy and electronic warfare training device.

While in the UK, KWESST also took the opportunity to follow up with a UK government agency that had previously expressed interest in the Company's non-lethal PARA OPS technology. KWESST expects to shortly confirm the appointment of a leading UK representative organization for this product line and to ship first samples for evaluation.

The Company noted that it plans to provide a comprehensive update on global opportunities and progress in advance of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders scheduled for March 31st, 2023.

