VIQ Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") VQSVQS, a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. VIQ management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, March 30 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company's website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-888-440-4052 (North America toll-free) or +1-646-960-0827 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 4983233. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website through the same link approximately one hour after the conference call concludes.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

