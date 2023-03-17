Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market with 29.65% CAGR, to Reach USD 712.3 Billion 2029 | Leading Companies, Growth Demand Value Chain Analysis, and Forecast

Due to the Carbon fibre reinforced structural parts are light, strong, and load bearing, and they play an important role in reducing car weight. However, the high cost of carbon fibre in comparison to other fibres used in the manufacture of various car components is one of the major challenges for this market, as small auto parts industries will suffer in order to purchase the high priced carbon fibres.

The global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market was valued at 712.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach 4386.02 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 29.65% from 2023 to 2029.

Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Growth in upcoming years

A composite material made of carbon fibre and plastic is called automotive carbon thermoplastic. Modern materials like carbon fibre are 10 times more durable than steel while weighing only a fifth as much. To develop a one-of-a-kind product that can be used in the manufacture of durable and light-weight automotive parts, carbon fibre is combined with one or two polymers. The interior and outside of autos are designed using these thermoplastic materials.

The additional benefit of carbon thermoplastic for automotive applications is its strong resistance to deformation, alkaline corrosion, and acid corrosion. Over the past few years, increasing focus has been placed on its potential to help the automotive sector fulfil the requirement for energy savings and CO2 reduction.

Which Factor Has Affect Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Growth?

"Expensive Carbon Fiber"

Structures reinforced with carbon fibre are strong, lightweight, and load-bearing, and they are essential for lowering the weight of automobiles. However, one of the main obstacles for this market is the high cost of carbon fibre compared to other fibres (glass, natural) used in the development of various automobile components, as small auto part makers cannot afford to invest in expensive carbon fibres. Another obstacle is the hesitation of automakers to implement a system for the recycling or garbage disposal of carbon composite parts.

In order to reduce pollution main goal is increasing the number of electric and solar vehicles on the road.

The market for automotive carbon thermoplastic will expand as eco-friendlier vehicles become available. Tata Motors, for example, launched hybrid and electric Star buses from its manufacturing facility in Pune as part of its zero-emission mass transportation solution. Government regulations will so indirectly promote the automotive carbon thermoplastic market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 has harmed demand for thermoplastic composites in a variety of end-use industries, including aerospace and defence, transportation, wind energy, construction, consumer and electronics goods, and others. The disruption in the supply chain, which resulted in raw material delays or non-arrival, disrupted financial flows, and rising absenteeism among production line workers, has forced OEMs to operate at zero or partial capacity, resulting in lower demand for thermoplastic composites.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market covered in this report are:

Basf

Cytec Solvay Group

Plasticomp, Inc.

Dowaksa

Sgl Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Covestro Ag

Plasan Carbon Composites *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments

19 January 2023: Fujitsu Limited and Teijin Limited announced the start of a cooperative project to increase the environmental value of recycled materials used in the construction of bicycle frames from January to March 2023. E Bike Advanced Technologies GmbH and V Frames GmbH, both German producers and distributors of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic bicycle frames.

Solerial Matusions, a Swedish start-up, is creating a carbon fiber nanoparticle additive. The additive solution seeks to reduce the cost and weight of automotive structural components while providing greater protection.

Anand Group collaborated with Far-UK to produce carbon fiber composites in February 2021. The collaboration emphasized creating innovative methods to reduce emissions.

Segment Overview

The Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market is segmented by Resin type, By Application, and by Region.

By Resin type By Application By Region PA

PPS

PP

PEI

PEEK

PC Exterior

Interior

Chassis

Powertrain

UTH



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

Asia pacific is expected to have the greatest rate of growth in the automotive carbon thermoplastic market.

Asia pacific have large area so due to the longest route, APAC dominated the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic market. Whereas AH1 is the longest route of the Asian Highway Network, running from Tokyo, Japan through Korea, China, Southeast Asia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran to the border between Turkey and Bulgaria west of Istanbul, where it connects end-to-end with European route E80. Roadway networks have always been built to accommodate an increase in the number of vehicles, and as the number of vehicles increases, so will the market for automotive carbon thermoplastic.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

The growth of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics Market vendors

