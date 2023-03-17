BridgeBio Pharma to Present Preliminary Findings on its Novel Bioassay Measuring Glycosylated Alpha-dystroglycan (⍺DG) in Patients with Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I (LGMD2I)

/EIN News/ -- - BridgeBio will also share 15-month Phase 2 data and review the Phase 3 clinical trial design of BBP-418, a potential therapeutic for patients with LGMD2I, with initiation of its Phase 3 study expected in mid-2023



- Preliminary findings and study results will be presented in an oral presentation and posters at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) 2023 Annual Meeting

- Additionally, BridgeBio will host an investor call with Jeffrey Rosenfeld, M.D., Ph.D., a specialist in neuromuscular medicine and professor of neurology at Loma Linda University School of Medicine on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 am ET to discuss the findings on the bioassay, the updated Phase 2 study results and the preliminary Phase 3 study design

BridgeBio was selected to share an oral presentation and posters on its ongoing Phase 2 trial with 15-month results, including the preliminary design of its pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with LGMD2I, which is expected to launch in mid-2023.

BridgeBio was selected to share an oral presentation and posters on its ongoing Phase 2 trial with 15-month results, including the preliminary design of its pivotal Phase 3 study in patients with LGMD2I, which is expected to launch in mid-2023.

Oral Presentation and Poster Details:

Preliminary Results from MLB-01-003: An Open Label Phase 2 Study of BBP-418 in Patients with Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I

Date/ Time: Monday, March 20 at 2:30 – 3:00 pm CT

Presenter: Douglas Sproule, M.D., M.Sc., chief medical officer of ML Bio Solutions, a BridgeBio affiliate that is focused on developing BBP-418 for LGMD2I

Location: Coronado A; Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX

Session: Ultra-Rare Track

Longitudinal Measurement Using a Novel Western Blot Assay of Glycosylation of Alpha- dystroglycan in Patients with Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I/R9 FKRP-related: Preliminary Results from MLB-01-001

Date/ Time: Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 at 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT

Location: Trinity Exhibit Hall; Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX

Poster Number: #140

Date/ Time: Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21, at 6:00 – 8:00 pm CT

Location: Trinity Exhibit Hall; Hilton Anatole, Dallas, TX

Poster Number: #139

Webcast Information

BridgeBio will host an investor call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the LGMD2I program updates shared at MDA on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 am ET. A link to the webcast may be accessed from the event calendar page of BridgeBio’s website at https://investor.bridgebio.com/. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s website and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2I (LGMD2I)

LGMD2I is a monogenic autosomal recessive disease caused by partial loss of function mutations in the FKRP gene, and FKRP mutations impair glycosylation of αDG, a protein associated with stabilizing muscle cells. Clinical manifestations typically present as a skeletal myopathy affecting the lower and then upper limbs, which is commonly later accompanied by respiratory muscle and cardiac muscle involvement. Patients who harbor a homozygous genotype typically develop disease manifestations during late childhood with progression to loss of independent ambulation (25%), assisted ventilation (5%), and cardiomyopathy (10%) in adulthood. Cardiomyopathy is progressive, with an annual loss of 0.4% of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF). Patients with heterozygous genotypes have an earlier childhood onset with a more severe clinical course, rapid loss of mobility by 20 years of age, more frequent cardiac involvement (25%), and eventual respiratory failure by 30 years of age in nearly all cases.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers, and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

