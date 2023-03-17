Grammy and Academy Award-Winning Music Icon Melissa Etheridge to Speak at Psychedelic Science 2023

Rock Star and Activist to speak about addiction, family, and the healing potential of plant medicine

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced that Grammy and Academy Award-winning music icon Melissa Etheridge will be a featured speaker at this year’s conference taking place June 19-25, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.



Etheridge, a music icon and an outspoken advocate for drug policy reform, is the founder of the Etheridge Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports groundbreaking scientific research into effective plant medicine treatments for opioid use disorder. The Foundation partners with and supports organizations that develop plant- and nature-based treatments for underlying mental health issues in conjunction with substance use disorder, including those treatments outside pharmaceutical norms.

At the 2023 conference, Etheridge will lead the session, “Addiction, family, plant medicine, and healing” where she will share how her organization is working with researchers to advance treatment approaches that address the root causes of opioid use disorder, including the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects. The legendary musician will also share her own powerful experiences with plant medicines and nature-based therapies that have helped transform her personal wellness journey after experiencing extreme loss.

“Plant medicines and entheogens have long been utilized to aid those in need of healing and it is important that we continue to explore and support the scientists and researchers advancing these therapies that will ultimately enhance the overall human experience,” said Etheridge. “It’s a privilege to use my voice to advocate for psychedelic medicines and drug reform to address the ways our society is suffering and I’m honored to have a chance to share my work and experiences with this amazing community.”

About The Etheridge Foundation

Founded by Melissa Etheridge and friends, the Etheridge Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to support groundbreaking scientific research into effective new treatments for opioid use disorder. The Etheridge Foundation is proud to support organizations that develop plant- and nature-based treatments outside the current pharmaceutical norms; consider and treat mental health issues in conjunction with substance use disorders; and work to find new answers and access for people suffering from the devastating effects of opioid use disorder.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best in class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.