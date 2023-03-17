Personal Hygiene Market Expected to Reach US$ 720.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 3.6% [PDF Version]

Personal Hygiene Market 1

Personal Hygiene Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, P&G, Syndy Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company, B. Braun Melsungen, HARTMANN, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.



Personal hygiene refers to the practices that individuals engage in to maintain their cleanliness and overall health. These practices include daily habits such as bathing, washing hands, brushing teeth, and maintaining clean hair and nails. Personal hygiene also involves taking care of the body to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria that can cause illness or infection. This includes practices such as covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, using a tissue to blow your nose, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.



Good personal hygiene is important for preventing the spread of infectious diseases and maintaining overall health and well-being. It can also help to prevent body odor, dental problems, and skin infections. Some additional personal hygiene practices may include wearing clean clothes, washing and disinfecting surfaces regularly, using clean towels and bedding, and avoiding sharing personal items such as combs, toothbrushes, and towels.



Personal Hygiene Market Statistics: The global Personal Hygiene market size was valued at $508.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $720.7 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Personal Hygiene Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Personal Hygiene research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding "marketing effectiveness" on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience.



The segments and sub-section of Personal Hygiene market is shown below:

By Product: Soaps, Hand Sanitizers, Bath & Shower Products, Face Care Products, and Others



By Gender: Unisex, Male, and Female



By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital-Based Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and E-commerce



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, P&G, Syndy Pharma, Colgate-Palmolive Company, B. Braun Melsungen, HARTMANN, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.



Important years considered in the Personal Hygiene study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Personal Hygiene Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Personal Hygiene Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Personal Hygiene in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Personal Hygiene market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Personal Hygiene market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



