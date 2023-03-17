Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan participated in an extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

17/03/2023

22

On March 16, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye. Upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he took part in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The agenda of this Summit includes issues related to the development of multilateral cooperation in the field of emergency management and humanitarian assistance, coordination of common efforts in preventing and overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, and developing measures to respond to new challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on his own behalf and on behalf of the Turkmen people, expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the invitation to the Summit, and noted that he is participating in the meeting not only as a representative of an observer country, but also as a member of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States.

Noting that the theme of the Summit "Natural Disasters: Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid" is of great importance, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to provide each other with friendly, fraternal assistance. In this context, it is important to note the long-term effective cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, as well as the significant successes achieved in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, addressing the participants of the Summit, stated that, due to the fact that the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States are located in seismic zones, it is very important to coordinate actions to ensure seismic safety. For these purposes, it was proposed within the framework of the OTS to establish cooperation on basic issues of seismology, modern geodynamics and geophysics.

Touching upon the topic of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the fact that next year the 300th anniversary of the poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi will be celebrated. Meanwhile it was emphasized that within the framework of TURKSOY, the year 2024 - was declared the “Year of Magtymguly Fragi”, and the historical city of Turkmenistan, Anau, was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world for the same year. In this regard, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to the leaders of the countries participating in the Summit for the support provided in this direction.