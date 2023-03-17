Submit Release
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev

March 17 - 17 March 2023

On March 16, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed practical measures aimed at ensuring security and stability in the South Caucasus based on the known trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

They also exchanged views on the development of transport, logistics and economic relations in the region.

