Director & Screenwriter; Edgar Wright revealed as first ever Patron of The Mowlem Theatre, Swanage
The Mowlem Theatre reveals the Director, Screenwriter and Producer as its first-ever Patron after a summer visit from Edgar and his brother Oscar.
I was born and raised in Dorset and lived in Swanage until I was 7. The Mowlem was one of the first cinemas I ever attended, and it was partly responsible for a film fandom that continues to this day.”SWANAGE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mowlem Institute Charity is excited to reveal its first-ever Patron, Edgar Wright, the award-winning English filmmaker. Edgar Wright, born and raised in Swanage before moving to Somerset, is best known for his comedic Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy; Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World's End (2013).
— Edgar Wright
During the summer of 2022, Edgar and his brother, Oscar Wright, visited The Mowlem during a trip to the town. Posting on Instagram, Edgar wrote: “Some films we saw at the Mowlem on first release include; the Ralph Bakshi animated ‘Lord Of The Rings’, ‘Watership Down’, ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ and ‘Clash Of The Titans’. So glad it’s still here and showing movies!”
Wright's connection to the local area also includes his attendance at Bournemouth and Poole College of Art and Design (now Arts University Bournemouth) in 1994, where he received a National Diploma in Audio-Visual Design before going on to make his first feature film, A Fistful of Fingers, shortly after in 1995. In 2018 the Arts University Bournemouth awarded Wright an Honorary Fellowship.
Wright is also credited with co-writing and directing the cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), the action film Baby Driver (2017), the music documentary The Sparks Brothers (2021), and the psychological horror film Last Night in Soho (2021).
“I was born and raised in Dorset and lived in Swanage until I was 7. The Mowlem was one of the first cinemas I ever attended, and it was partly responsible for a film fandom that continues to this day. Some movies I saw there in first release with my parents and older brother Oscar, included the Ralph Bakshi animated ‘Lord Of The Rings’, ‘Watership Down’, ‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ and ‘Clash Of The Titans’.
I returned to Swanage for a break last summer and was thrilled that the Mowlem was still showing movies. Standing in the auditorium again was a very pleasant experience, and I hope to be down again soon. I am proud to be a patron; I’m a film director now, but I never stopped being a film-goer. Keep up the great work.” Said, Edgar Wright.
Official Statement from the Board of Trustees
The Trustees of the Mowlem Institute Charity are pleased to announce that Edgar Wright has agreed to become the first Patron of The Mowlem Theatre. The appointment of a Patron for The Mowlem Theatre was an aspiration stated in our 2022 Business Plan but not one we imagined would be fulfilled so quickly. Finding a Patron with an incredible catalogue of work and a genuine connection to Swanage and The Mowlem goes far beyond what we had envisaged. We are very grateful to Mr Wright for agreeing to become our patron.
We look forward to working with him to continue our work to make The Mowlem Theatre not just the cultural hub of Swanage but also a destination for visitors from across the region and beyond.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to present Edgar Wright as the first Patron of The Mowlem Theatre. Edgar is one of the most distinctive and influential filmmakers working in the UK today and it was fantastic to find out The Mowlem was his childhood cinema. We’ve been working hard to generate a feeling of renewal and excitement around The Mowlem, and what can be more exciting than having Edgar Wright as our Patron.” said Paul Angel, Chair of The Mowlem Institute Charity.
“We are delighted that the brilliant Edgar Wright has agreed to be our first Patron. His endorsement of 'The Mowlem' as a seminal childhood cinema in the 1980s, just goes to show how important it is that we continue to provide top-quality film, music and theatre for future generations.” said Laura Dickens, Trustee and Fundraising Project Manager.
This announcement comes just a few short months after The Mowlem released, in its entirety, The 2022 Business Plan. It tackles subject areas including; the history of the Trust, where it is today, organisational change, governance, funding, and re-imagining the building on Shore Road. More information, including the entire Business Plan ‘Planning for change’, can be downloaded via https://www.themowlem.com/businessplan.
Notes to editors:
About Edgar Wright
Edgar Howard Wright (born on 18 April 1974) is an English director, screenwriter, producer, and actor. He is best known for his comedic Three Flavours Cornetto film trilogy consisting of Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World's End (2013), made with recurrent collaborators Simon Pegg, Nira Park, and Nick Frost.
About The Mowlem Institute Charity
The Mowlem Theatre is run by a board of Trustees and employs a small team of staff that operates the theatre, cinema, and box office. Aiming to re-establish itself as the cultural hub of Swanage, it has a combined programme of events consisting of over 200 movies each year and 60-100 nights of live theatre, comprising local schools, amateur societies, and incoming professional productions. More information: https://www.themowlem.com
Mowlem Institute Charity: Reg. No. 243486
Kristian Wingfield-Bennett
The Mowlem Institute Trust
+44 7957 967066
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other