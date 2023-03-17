Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market: Aircraft Bomber and Land Based Missiles Segment to Grow at 5.8% CAGR During 2022-2030

Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market

The nuclear bombs and missiles industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nuclear bombs and missiles industry holds great potential in the near future to change the scenario of global dominance and cross-border conflicts. Though nuclear weapons are not considered as a primary line of defense and first reaction weapons, they hold utmost importance during political conflicts and negotiations. Nations having nuclear capacities are releasing policies, allowing them to use nuclear weapons as they feel the need in case of disputes. Such establishments will give notable growth to the nuclear bombs and missiles market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nuclear Bombs and Missiles Market," The nuclear bombs and missiles market was valued at $72.64 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $126.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak severely affected the defense sector. The lockdown delayed delivery dates, disrupted operations, and postponed review conferences.

The cross-border conflicts and implications on Chinese governments by other nations due to Covid-19 outbreak affected the market.

Due to global pandemic, the budget allocated to R&D or new product launch was put on hold and the funding was re-allocated toward managing the Covid-19 crisis.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in geopolitical conflicts and rise in defense budget allocations have boosted the growth of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market. However, international treaties and consortiums discourage nuclear testing. This hampers the market growth. On the contrary, collaborations with governments, think tanks, and lobbyist would open new opportunities in the future.

The SLBM segment held the largest share

By type, the SLBM segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market. However, the aircraft bomber and land based missiles segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for small nuclear warhead as they can be easily deployed through aircraft bombers and land-based missiles.

The active segment dominated the market

By status, the active segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nuclear missiles and bombs market, due to increase in investment to modify the existing nuclear arsenal and surge in acquisition of new warheads. However, the reserve and retired segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in influence of non-nuclear proliferation treaties and efforts by numerous countries to dismantle existing arsenal.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than half of the market, owing to increase in defense budget expenditure and possession of the biggest nuclear arsenal. However, the global nuclear missiles and bombs market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in nuclear arsenal across the region and initiatives taken by governments of India, Pakistani, and China.

Major market players

Airbus Group

BAE Systems

ArianeGroup SAS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

brahmos aerospace

Northrop Grumman Corporation

mbda

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

The Boeing Company

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By range, the greater than 5,000km segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By status, the active segment is expected to grow at a lucrative nuclear missiles and bombs industry growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2030).

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

