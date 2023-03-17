Samsung Bioepis Presents Phase 1 Study Results of SB17 (Ustekinumab), A Proposed Biosimilar to Stelara, at 2023 AAD Annual Meeting

SB17 (ustekinumab) is Samsung Bioepis’s fourth biosimilar candidate in immunology pipeline, following SB4 (etanercept), SB2 (infliximab), and SB5 (adalimumab)

Phase 1 study demonstrated pharmacokinetics (PK) equivalence and comparable safety, tolerability, immunogenicity profiles between SB17 and reference ustekinumab

/EIN News/ -- INCHEON, Korea, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that SB17, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara1 (ustekinumab), demonstrated pharmacokinetic (PK) bioequivalence and comparable safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity to reference ustekinumab in Phase 1 clinical study with healthy volunteers. These results will be presented at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 17 to 21, 2023.

In this Phase 1, randomized, double-blind, single-dose comparative pharmacokinetic study, a total of 201 subjects were randomized 1:1:1 to receive a single dose 45 mg of either SB17, EU-sourced reference ustekinumab, or US-sourced reference ustekinumab via subcutaneous injection. The primary objective of this study was to demonstrate PK similarity by assessing area under the concentration-time curve from time zero to infinity (AUC inf ) and maximum serum concentration (C max ). The secondary objectives were to investigate and compare the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity between three treatment groups.

For all comparisons of primary endpoints (AUC inf and C max ) , the 90% confidence intervals (CIs) of the geometric least squares means (LSmeans) ratio were fully contained within the pre-defined equivalence margin of 0.80-1.25. Safety profiles and immunogenicity were also comparable among three treatment groups.

Details of the abstract are as follows:

Abstract title: A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Single-Dose Comparative Pharmacokinetic Study Comparing SB17 (Proposed Ustekinumab Biosimilar) with Reference Ustekinumab in Healthy Subjects

Abstract number: 41531

Program type: ePoster

Presentation Date and time: March 18, 2023 16:15-16:20 (CST)

Authors: Hansol Jeong, Taeseung Kang, Jiyoon Lee, Seongsik Im

