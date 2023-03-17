Elevated Living Resident Experience App Goes Live in Two Luxury Apartment Communities in Scottsdale, AZ

Two Scottsdale luxury buildings are the latest to offer the company’s efficient, cutting-edge, resident experience.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Luxury Apartment Communities in Scottsdale, Arizona are the latest, exciting testimonial to a resident experience and hotel-style concierge services which set luxury apartments and condos apart.

“We are proud that the game-changing Elevated Living Resident Experience App is now Live at Scottsdale’s Optima Sonoran Village and Optima Kierland, offering the ultimate resident experience,” says Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living, the provider of unified, state-of-the-art technology, personal services and unique resident engagement programs for top owners, developers, and property managers in the country.

The innovative Elevated Living concept consolidates building management technology and services and, most importantly, maximizes the resident experience.

A key feature of Elevated Living’s technology is decreasing the number of apps residents must maneuver. “Previously, residents had to use five apps. Now they will have one integrated, white-labeled app” he adds. “We manage people and services so the management team doesn’t have to.

“Luxury residential buildings should have a unified system of state-of-the-art and user-friendly technology, and resident engagement. After all, experiential marketing is the new way to engage and retain residents.”

Koczwara applauds Optima® which has been developing, designing, and building some of the most striking urban and suburban luxury residential communities in the United States for over four decades.

Each Optima development is distinctive and customized to its physical location, with shared signature aesthetics including strong geometric shapes, inherently beautiful building materials and open, flexible floor plans.

With the Elevated Living Resident Experience App, Optima Sonoran Village and Optima Kierland are now not only merging operations with engagement to reduce resident app fatigue and deliver clear and efficient metrics but provide full-service event management to build brand loyalty and offer human-powered resident amenities which guarantee ancillary income.

“We’re thrilled that the two Scottsdale luxury apartment communities are the latest examples of the value and the impact of Elevated Living’s game-changing personal services and resident engagement technology,” Koczwara says.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

