T.A.C raises USD 12.2 Mn in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures

T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co., India's first and fastest-growing D2C omnichannel Ayurvedic lifestyle brand, has raised USD 12.2 Mn in its Series A funding round from India's largest consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. It also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, notable start-up founders and venture debt funds. It was also seen on ‘Shark Tank India' special episode number 51.

The brand has shown unprecedented growth over the past 10 months, growing over 300%, with a strong omni-channel distributor across retail touchpoints and online channels. T.A.C has recently forayed into global markets, starting with MEA region with its Dubai launch.

Within a short span from inception T.A.C has acquired more than 2 million consumers with its bestselling Kumkumadi, Eladi & Methi ranges, and managed to raise funds even during the global funding winter. The funds will also be used for ‘digitalization of Ayurveda' with soon to launch ‘T.A.C App' - a revolutionary mobile-based application where users can get consultation about ayurvedic healthcare across the globe.

Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO T.A.C. and Khadi Essentials added, "We will use this to replicate the love we have amassed from our millions of consumers in India to other regions. Our Kumkumadi face care range for radiance & youthful skin is most loved and our formulations are Ayurvedic with global certifications & and clinically proven results."

Param Bhargava, Founder, T.A.C. and Khadi Essentials said, "I am excited to see the tremendous growth potential in the Ayurvedic Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) category worldwide, which is expected to grow from $12bn to $30bn in the next five years. We will be happy to partner with right stakeholders who can disrupt & exponentially grow Ayurveda & T.A.C across regions."

Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, "T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel global Beauty & Wellness brand. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha, to realise their vision!"

T.A.C's vision is to HEAL, which stands for Help Embrace an Ayurvedic Life. Recognizing the life-changing potential of Ayurveda, the brand offers uncompromised, pure and top-notch quality.

