Pap Test Market is expected to display a steady growth of 11.4% due to the rise in the number of disease-causing HPV cases| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Pap Test Market was valued at more than USD 7.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Method (Liquid-based and Conventional-based); Test Type (Pap Smear, Primary HPV Screening, Co-Testing, and Follow-Up Test for HPV); Application (Cervical Cancer Screening, Vaginal Cancer Screening, and Others); Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Others); Technology (PCR and Others); End User (Hospitals, Clinics &Labs, Home Setting, and Others); and Region.

The pap test market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the pap test market. The pap test market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the pap test market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Pap test is a process in which cells from the surface of the cervix and the vicinity are gently removed with a little brush so that they can be examined under a microscope for cervical cancer or cell alterations that may result in cervical cancer. Other disorders, including as infections or inflammation, can also be discovered with a pap test. It is typically performed concurrently with a pelvic examination and may also be concurrent with a test for specific forms of human papillomavirus (HPV), also known as the Papanicolaou test and Pap smear. The market for pap test is expected to grow significantly owing to the increasing number of HPV cases and rising awareness regarding cervical cancers. For instance, diagnosed in more than 90% of cervical cancers, the fourth deadliest cancer in women, HPV is currently the most common pathogen responsible for female cancers, as per the study conducted on the estimated lifetime probability of acquiring human papillomavirus in the United States.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BD, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HOLOGIC, INC., Seegene Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Femasys Inc., Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered.

The global pap test market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Basis of application, the market is segmented into cervical cancer screening, vaginal cancer screening, and others. In 2021, the vaginal cancer screening category is expected to grow with high CAGR attributed to rising cases and high mortality rates of vaginal cancer that have propelled the demand for effective screening tests. For instance, as per a 2018 report by the American Cancer Society, an estimated 1 out of every 1,100 women is likely to develop vaginal cancer. In 2018, 5,350 women were diagnosed with vaginal cancer in the U.S. and the number of vaginal cancer-related deaths in the U.S. was 1,430 in the same year.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into research laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising women population suffering with cervical cancer and surge in demand for diagnosis and detection of the disease.

Pap Test Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Rest of North America )

(U.S., , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

In 2021, North America held a significant share of the global pap test market mainly due to a surge in the cases of cervical cancers, leading to the need for rising technological advancement related to the early screening for cancers during the forecast period. Technological development such as culmination of AI and big data have been used to improve the accuracy and efficiency of cervical cancer screening and automation may help overcome the labor-intensive and subjective interpretation of cellular morphology. Products from key players such as SurePath, ThinPrep, and FocalPoint GS Imaging are now commonly being used in clinical practice. Thus, these factors are driving the regional market in the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market include

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BD

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HOLOGIC, INC.

Seegene Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

Femasys Inc.

Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the pap test market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the pap test market?

Which factors are influencing the pap test market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the pap test market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the pap test market?

What are the demanding global regions of the pap test market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Pap Test Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11.4% Market size 2021 USD 7.23 Billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Pap Test Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BD, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HOLOGIC, INC., Seegene Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, Femasys Inc., Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co.

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

