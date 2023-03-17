Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis & Traumatic Injuries Drive Growth in the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market Trends

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertebral compression fractures are common injuries that can occur due to conditions such as osteoporosis or trauma. These fractures can cause back pain, deformity, and reduce the quality of life. To treat these fractures, doctors may use vertebral compression fracture devices.

Vertebral compression fracture devices are small medical implants that are placed inside the affected vertebrae to stabilize and support the bone. These devices can take many forms, such as balloon kyphoplasty or vertebroplasty, which involve injecting bone cement into the vertebrae. Another type is the vertebral augmentation system, which uses an expandable balloon that creates a cavity in the bone for the cement to fill.

These devices can help to restore the height of the fractured vertebrae and reduce pain by stabilizing the spine. They are minimally invasive and are performed under local anesthesia, which can lead to faster recovery times and less pain compared to traditional surgery.

Overall, vertebral compression fracture devices can be an effective treatment option for patients suffering from vertebral compression fractures.

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -

The global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

factors that drive the growth of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market include rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices, along with an increase in physician training. Moreover, increase in the incidences of spinal disorders, lifestyles of the working population are also increase the growth of the market. However, the risk associated with post-surgical complications, that include hemorrhage and vertebral posterior element fracture, and stringent regulatory approval procedures are expected to hamper the growth of the vertebral compression fracture devices market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬.

On the positive side, the pandemic has led to an increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, including the use of vertebral compression fracture devices. This is because these procedures can be performed on an outpatient basis and require less time in the hospital, reducing the risk of exposure to the virus.

However, on the negative side, the pandemic has also led to delays in elective procedures, including those for vertebral compression fractures. Many hospitals and clinics have had to prioritize COVID-19 patients and postpone non-urgent procedures, leading to longer wait times for patients in need of these devices.

Additionally, the pandemic has had economic impacts, which may affect the availability and affordability of these devices for some patients. Some insurance plans may not cover the full cost of these procedures, and patients may face financial challenges due to job loss or reduced income.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the use of vertebral compression fracture devices, these devices remain an important treatment option for patients with vertebral compression fractures.

Vertebral compression fracture devices are typically used in the treatment of vertebral compression fractures, which are commonly caused by osteoporosis, trauma, or cancer. These fractures can cause pain, deformity, and loss of function, and vertebral compression fracture devices can help to stabilize the affected vertebrae and reduce pain.

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Older adults with osteoporosis who are at a higher risk of vertebral compression fractures.

Patients with cancer that has spread to the spine (metastatic cancer) and has caused vertebral compression fractures.

Patients who have experienced a traumatic injury to the spine, resulting in vertebral compression fractures.

Patients who have undergone spinal surgery and are at risk of developing vertebral compression fractures.

Patients who have experienced vertebral compression fractures due to other medical conditions or lifestyle factors.

Overall, vertebral compression fracture devices are used in a range of patient populations who have experienced vertebral compression fractures, and can provide a minimally invasive treatment option to help reduce pain and improve function.

The report offers an analysis of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

The global vertebral compression fracture devices market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Globus Medical, Inc., Benvenue Medical, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Osseon LLC, Orthovita, Inc., VEXIM SA, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

