Sisco Sapena reaffirms his confidence in Lleida.net with the purchase of 36,680 new shares

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The founder and CEO of Lleida.net (OTC.US) (ALLLN.PA) (LLN.MA), Sisco Sapena, acquired this week 36,670 shares of the company he founded in 1995 at a weighted average price of 1.98 euros per share.



With this purchase, Sapena's stake in the company now stands at 35.16 percent directly and 0.75 percent indirectly, and in total amounts to 35.91 percent of the company.

"I continue to have confidence in the company and its extraordinary long-term future. The work being done by our technical and commercial teams is bearing significant fruit, and will continue to do so in the long term. And no one is more confident than I am in the future of Lleida.net," explained Sapena.

This week, the company announced the granting of 72 new patents in some 30 European countries, bringing its intellectual property portfolio to nearly 300.

The company, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, has already obtained worldwide patent recognition in more than 60 countries.

Lleida.net's growth strategy includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

The company also recently announced the launch of its USVC product, the first universal validator of electronic signatures.

The system, for which a patent application has already been filed in several countries, makes it possible to confirm the origin of any electronic signature and provide certainty as to its origin and authenticity. It can verify the veracity of any digital signature, regardless of the platform with which it was signed, be it DocuSign, Adobe, qualified electronic signature or any other.

The company's latest results presentation took place last week, with the announcement of the best sales results since its founding, with more than 20 million in revenues.

Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk