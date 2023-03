Growing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Drives Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Growth

Drainage Bags Market Growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ostomy drainage bag is a medical device that collects bodily waste from a person who has undergone an ostomy surgery, which involves creating an opening (stoma) on the abdominal wall to divert urine or stool from the body.

The drainage bag attaches to the stoma and collects the waste, which can then be emptied or replaced as needed. Ostomy drainage bags come in different types, such as one-piece or two-piece systems, and can be either disposable or reusable.

The bags are typically made of materials that are durable and easy to clean, and they are designed to be comfortable and discreet, so that the person wearing them can go about their daily activities with minimal disruption.

๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ -

The global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market generated $1.65 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.40 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ก๐š๐ ๐›๐จ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ฌ.

On the positive side, many hospitals and healthcare facilities have increased their use of disposable Ostomy Drainage Bags as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of infection transmission among patients and healthcare workers. The use of disposable bags also reduces the need for frequent cleaning and disinfection of reusable bags, which can help conserve resources and reduce the workload of healthcare workers.

On the negative side, some patients have reported difficulties in obtaining necessary Ostomy Drainage Bags due to supply chain disruptions and increased demand. This has caused some patients to resort to reusing their bags, which can increase the risk of infection and other complications. Additionally, the pandemic has also led to delays in ostomy surgeries and other procedures, which can impact the overall management of patients with ostomies.

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges for the use of Ostomy Drainage Bags, healthcare professionals and patients have adapted to the situation and continue to prioritize the safe and effective use of these devices.

๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ฌ?

Ostomy Drainage Bags are typically used by individuals who have undergone an ostomy surgery. This includes people with conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, colon cancer, and other gastrointestinal disorders that require the diversion of fecal or urinary waste outside of the body.

There are three main types of ostomy surgeries that may require the use of Ostomy Drainage Bags:

Colostomy: In this surgery, a portion of the large intestine (colon) is removed or bypassed, and a stoma is created to divert fecal waste into an ostomy pouch or bag.

Ileostomy: In this surgery, the entire colon and rectum are removed, and the small intestine is used to create a stoma that diverts liquid waste into an ostomy bag.

Urostomy: In this surgery, the bladder is removed or bypassed, and a stoma is created to divert urine out of the body and into an ostomy pouch or bag.

Overall, Ostomy Drainage Bags are an essential medical device for people who have undergone ostomy surgery and require ongoing management and care of their ostomy site.

Alarming rise in prevalence of disorders such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of key players for ostomy drainage bags are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global ostomy drainage bags market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ-

Leading players of the global ostomy drainage bags market analyzed in the research include ALCARE Co. Ltd., Coloplast A/s, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare Ltd., ConvaTec Inc., Oakmed Healthcare, Hollister Incorporated, Salts Healthcare Ltd., Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., and Welland Medical Ltd.

