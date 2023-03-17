Deputy PM asks for Toyota’s support in digital transformation, energy transition

VIETNAM, March 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for Tiền Quốc Hảo, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Region of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and President of Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP), during which he asked for Toyota’s technical support to help Việt Nam catch up with and even lead the digital transformation and sustainable energy transition process, and realise the goal of net-zero emissions.

Lauding TMC’s contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development over the years, Hà said he hoped the firm will continue to help deepen the cooperation and the intensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan.

He suggested that Toyota should continue to increase the localisation rate of its automobiles produced in Việt Nam, using new, green and clean technologies, contributing to implementing Việt Nam’s net-zero emission commitments.

Toyota should design a roadmap for infrastructure construction, human resources training and technology transfer in order to strongly develop the supply chain of auto parts and components in Việt Nam for the production of fuel-saving, emission-reducing and environment-friendly vehicles, he said.

Affirming that the Vietnamese Government will consider support policies in land use, administrative procedures and finance to investors, Deputy PM Hà said he hoped the world's leading automobile groups such as Toyota will play a key role in the automobile supporting industry ecosystem in Việt Nam, thus not only supplying for the domestic market but also the global automobile industry.

For his part, Hảo said that Toyota is focusing on researching and transferring new and environmentally-friendly technologies in the production of most popular cars in Vietnam, helping to reduce emissions from transport vehicles.

He vowed to continue implementing initiatives and technical support as well as policy consultancy on green transition, energy transition and air quality improvement in Việt Nam.

Hảo also asked for assistance in expanding the network of spare part and accessory suppliers, thus increasing the localisation rate of domestically produced vehicles.

Later on the same day, Deputy PM Hà received Kirsten Schuijt, Director General of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), who highly valued the directions given by the Government of Việt Nam in domestic and global conservation efforts.

WWF has witnessed the achievements of Việt Nam in the field, including its commitment made at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26); the participation in the development of a global agreement on plastic pollution; the implementation of the global biodiversity framework; and the joining to the meetings of parties to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, she said.

The WWF leader said that the organisation will implement a number of new projects on biodiversity conservation, forest protection, and climate change response in Việt Nam.

Schuijt, who is also Chief Executive of WWF Netherlands, shared the Netherlands’ experience in solving challenges in climate change response and nature conservation, and expressed her hope that in the coming time, the two sides will cooperate more closely in implementing solutions in forest development and the management and protection of freshwater resources, along with specific projects to implement the Montreal Protocol and promote food production and consumption methods in harmony with nature.

Hà expressed his delight at the effective partnership between Việt Nam and the Netherlands and the WWF, especially in environmental protection, biodiversity preservation, sustainable use of natural resources, climate change mitigation, and water resource management.

He affirmed that Việt Nam is willing to accompany the WWF in implementing new ideas and new approaches to common goals in the current period, and he hoped the WWF leader will share experience in expanding nature reserves in parallel with sustainable economic development.

Sharing the WWF leader’s viewpoint in harmony between economic development and natural conservation, Hà said it is necessary to make specific steps with technical and policy support, human resources training and financial mechanisms to successfully implement pilot models and expand them.

Việt Nam hoped to receive assistance in knowledge, techniques and experience in the conservation of nature and biodiversity in association with sustainable economic development, he said. — VNS