Flash News: OKX Launches Flash Deals on OKX Earn, OKX Wallet now provides cross-chain gas swap

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 13, 2023.



OKX Earn launched flash deals on IguVerse

OKX is pleased to announce that it launched an IguVerse flash deal on OKX Earn, on March 17, with an APY of 150%. More flash deals for various assets will be available on OKX Earn in the coming days.

Staking crypto Earning crypto

Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY IguVerse（IGU） IguVerse（IGU） 7 Days 1,000,000 IGU 4,000 IGU 150%

OKX Wallet now provides cross-chain gas swap

OKX is pleased to announce that OKX Wallet's Swap for gas feature now supports cross-chain gas swaps.

When OKX Wallet users want to make a token transfer, a token swap, an NFT trade or a token investment, they can simply choose USDT, USDC, DAI, or any other mainstream tokens on any network to swap for native tokens using the Swap for gas feature.

At present, it supports transactions on 9 networks: Ethereum, OKC, BSC, Polygon, Fantom, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Tron. Other blockchains are to be supported soon.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

