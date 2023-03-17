Port Canaveral Prepares for Return of Cruise Passengers with Penetron

The recently completed expansion and upgrades to the terminals at Port Canaveral, Florida, were carried out with the aim of protecting all new and renovated concrete structures from the harsh marine environment. To achieve this, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to provide protection against chloride ion penetration and resulting corrosion, as well as self-healing any cracks that may occur. This was particularly important given the Port's location on Florida's east coast, which is exposed to saltwater and is home to some of the world's largest cruise ships.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) March 17, 2023

The recently completed expansion and upgrades to the terminals at Port Canaveral, Florida, were carried out with the aim of protecting all new and renovated concrete structures from the harsh marine environment. To achieve this, PENETRON ADMIX was specified to provide protection against chloride ion penetration and resulting corrosion, as well as self-healing any cracks that may occur. This was particularly important given the Port's location on Florida's east coast, which is exposed to saltwater and is home to some of the world's largest cruise ships.

The Port Canaveral Terminals 8 and 10 expansion project included the installation of various concrete mooring structures, wharf improvements, and the construction of a new entrance bridge, among other things. The concrete used for these projects was treated with PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline technology that has been field-proven in harsh marine environments such as marinas, shipyards, and seaports around the world. The product was specifically chosen to provide robust concrete waterproofing, corrosion protection, and self-healing capabilities to the below-grade and waterside structures, including the ship berths.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Canaveral Authority ensured that all construction and infrastructure upgrade projects were completed on schedule, in time for the start of the summer cruise season. The new Cruise Terminal 3, completed at the end of 2020, is now used by Carnival Cruise Line as the home berth for both the Carnival Liberty and Carnival Mardi Gras ships, while the waterside modifications of Port Canaveral's Terminals 8 and 10 provide an attractive home port for Disney's two largest ships, the Fantasy and the Dream.

In summary, PENETRON ADMIX was chosen as a concrete waterproofing solution for the Port Canaveral expansion and upgrade projects to protect against chloride ion penetration, resulting corrosion, and self-healing any cracks that may occur. This product has been field-proven in harsh marine environments and was used in all concrete structures exposed to saltwater, including the ship berths and all below-grade structures. With the completion of these projects, Port Canaveral is now prepared for the return of cruise passengers this summer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/port_canaveral_prepares_for_return_of_cruise_passengers_with_penetron/prweb19230102.htm