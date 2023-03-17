Topical Wound Agents Market Size to Hit US$ 3.97 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, " Topical Wound Agents Market by Product (Gels, Creams), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the topical wound agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.97 billion by 2030.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/topical-wound-agents-market/8261

Market Drivers

The prevalence of chronic wounds, including venous ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers, is rising due to the implication of demographic and health factors such as the aging population, higher rates of diabetes and obesity, and an increase in chronic disease prevalence. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the global incidence of foot ulcers is between 9.1 and 26.1 million each year. This results in an increased need for effective topical wound treatments. The topical wound agents market is experiencing growth due to the developing of new wound care products and technologies, such as advanced dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, and bioactive wound care products. The demand for topical wound agents that integrate cutting-edge technologies, such as bioactive dressings and growth factors, is driving the popularity of advanced wound care products, thus further propelling the growth of the global topical wound agents market. The global healthcare industry is experiencing an increased expenditure with governments investing in healthcare infrastructure and programs, increasing the demand for wound care products; especially topical wound agents, due to the rising number of patients seeking wound treatment.

The global topical wound agents market is analyzed from three perspectives: Product, Application, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation'

Based on the product types, the global topical wound agents market is segmented into:

Gels

Creams

Sprays

Others

With the highest revenue share in 2021, the gels segment dominated the global topical wound agents market. The popularity of gels in the topical wound agents market is driven by their ease of application, which requires no special training, making them a convenient choice for healthcare providers and patients. Gels also promote wound healing by creating a moist environment that supports tissue regeneration and prevents infection. They are a versatile option for treating many wounds, including burns, abrasions, and surgical wounds. Furthermore, gels can help reduce wound pain and discomfort, improving patient comfort and satisfaction. All these factors have contributed to the growth of the gels segment in the topical wound agents market.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation'

Based on the application, the global topical wound agents market is segmented into:

The chronic wounds segment is classified into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers. Surgical and traumatic wounds and burns are the key types of acute wounds.

In 2021, the topical wound agents market had the highest revenue share. Acute wounds, such as pressure ulcers and venous ulcers, are more common than chronic wounds. This has contributed to the dominance of the acute wounds segment in the market for topical wound agents. Acute wounds usually heal more quickly than chronic wounds. Such patients might only need to receive care for a short while, increasing the market appeal of acute injuries as a lucrative target for topical wound agent manufacturers.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/topical-wound-agents-market/8261

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Geographically, the global topical wound agents market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America dominated the market for topical wound agents worldwide. Chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, are a major healthcare concern in North America. This has driven demand for advanced wound care products, including topical wound agents, to help manage these wounds. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 13% of all foot ulcer cases globally are detected in North America each year. There is a growing demand for advanced wound care products in North America, including bioactive dressings and growth factors, due to their ability to promote faster healing and reduce the risk of complications. North America has a strong regulatory framework for wound care products, which has helped to ensure the safety and efficacy of topical wound agents and other advanced wound care products. The increasing number of older adults in North America has resulted in a higher occurrence of chronic wounds and other medical conditions that require wound care. As a result, there has been an increased demand for topical wound agents in the market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global topical wound agents market are:

Smith & Nephew PLC

3M Company

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan N.V.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL TOPICAL WOUND AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Gels Creams Sprays Others GLOBAL TOPICAL WOUND AGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Others Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burns

TOC Continued..

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8261

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Device Type (Laptop Based, Handheld), Technology (2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound), Application (Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiovascular) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Pharmaceutical Water Market by Type (HPLC Grade Water, Water for Injection), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Patient Blood Management Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Accessories, Software), Component (Whole Blood and Red Blood Cells, Plasma), End-user (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Diagnostic Clinics and Pathology Labs) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market by Drug Class (NASIDs, Acetaminophen), Pain Type (Chronic Pain, Post-operative Pain, Cancer Pain), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Molecular Docking Software Market by Product (Software, Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Drug Development, Others), End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, Other) -Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/