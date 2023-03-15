Submit Release
The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Hungary emphasize the importance of developing a full-scale partnership

UZBEKISTAN, March 15 - The President of Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Hungary emphasize the importance of developing a full-scale partnership

On March 16, as part of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated the Prime Minister and the friendly people of Hungary on the national holiday – the Hungarian Revolution Day.

The dynamic development of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation was noted with deep satisfaction.

Issues of supporting and accelerating of joint investment projects with the participation of leading companies of the two countries were considered.

The main attention was paid to the establishment of direct flights and the creation of a production site for effective cooperation between enterprises of Uzbekistan and Hungary.

Views were exchanged on the current international agenda.

Source: UzA

