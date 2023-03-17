Innovative Technologies Drive Growth in Molecular Diagnostics Market, with Predictions of USD 23.9 billion by 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast

An increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular diagnostics is a field of laboratory medicine that uses techniques such as nucleic acid amplification, sequencing, and hybridization to detect and identify specific molecules such as DNA, RNA, and proteins in biological samples. These techniques are used to diagnose a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and cancer.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was Valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2020 and is Anticipated to Garner USD 23.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐈𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞?

Molecular diagnostics has already made significant contributions to the field of medicine and is expected to play an even larger role in the future. With advances in technology and the increasing availability of genomic information, molecular diagnostics is poised to become an even more powerful tool for diagnosis, treatment, and disease prevention.

Some of the ways in which molecular diagnostics are likely to shape the future of medicine include:

• Personalized medicine: By analyzing an individual's DNA and other molecular biomarkers, it may be possible to tailor treatments to their specific needs, increasing efficacy and reducing side effects.

• Early detection: Molecular diagnostics can detect diseases at an earlier stage than traditional methods, improving the chances of successful treatment and reducing healthcare costs.

• Infectious disease control: Rapid, accurate identification of infectious agents can help to prevent the spread of diseases and improve patient outcomes.

• Cancer diagnosis and treatment: Molecular diagnostics can help to identify the genetic mutations that drive cancer growth, allowing for targeted therapies and personalized treatment plans.

• Overall, molecular diagnostics is a rapidly evolving field with the potential to revolutionize medicine. While there are still challenges to be addressed, such as data interpretation and standardization, the future looks bright for this exciting area of research.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, surge in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in emerging economies is projected to offer numerous opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hologic Corporation

• Grifols

• Danaher Corporation, S.A.

• Agilent Inc.

• Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Hybridization

• DNA sequencing

• Microarray

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Others

By Application

• Infectious diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic testing

• Blood screening

• Others

By Type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Software & Services

By End User

• Hospital

• Reference Labortories

• Others

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global molecular diagnostics market, due to the presence of the large number of key players across the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.78% by 2030, owing to higher adoption & increased use of molecular diagnostics, a rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

