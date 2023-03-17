Décor Paper Market is expected to cross a value of US$ 8.11 billion by 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Dynamic Designs, Printed Lamination, and Advanced Interior Design Gains Traction in the Décor Market. FMI Taps a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. The United States décor paper market is thriving at an average CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033. Demand in the China décor paper market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period.

The décor paper market is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 8.11 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 4.84 billion in 2023.



New decorative designs for the interior, kitchenware, and creative laminations are flourishing the demand for décor papers. Furthermore, advanced decorative applications such as paper party decorations are gaining traction in the market.

Home decorating paper and other crockery items such as decorative paper plates and decorative paper rolls are in high demand as they look good and are disposable.

The application of décor paper for laminates and creative lamination practices are fueling the market’s trajectory. Alongside, increased focus on the visual appearance of different crockery products is transforming the décor paper industry.

Demand for furniture décor paper in commercial establishments is also anticipated to flourish the sales of décor paper in emerging Asian economies such as China and India.

Key Points

The United States décor paper market holds the leading share in North America. The market thrives at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the higher household demand and brands experimenting with lamination. The regional market is anticipated to hold a value of US$ 1.01 billion in 2023. The Indian décor paper market is another lucrative market with a CAGR of 8.8% between 2023 and 2033. The regional growth is attributed to the rising population and the expansion of lamination businesses. The market is expected to hold a revenue of US$ 159 million in 2023. The high-pressure lamination segment is likely to thrive in the application type category as it thrives on a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the higher durability and easy operability that décor paper provides to these types of lamination procedures. It is likely to hold a market revenue of US$ 74 million in 2023.



Competitive Landscape

The competitors are focusing on applying better-looking material while also taking care of the environment. Brands are reshaping their strategies as the demand for printed lamination rises. Companies are producing specific papers for different operations. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel. The key players in the market are KOEHLER GROUP, KÄMMERER Paper GmbH, SURTECO GmbH, Onyx Papers Inc., BMK GmbH, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj., Schattdecor AG, Neenah Inc., Pudumjee Paper Products, Lamigraf S.A., Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG, Lignadecor Uretim ve Pazarlama A.S, Impress Surfaces GmbH, Coveright Surfaces Spain SA, Malta-Decor Sp. Z.o.o, Fortune Paper Mills, and Pura Group

Recent Market Developments

Onyx Papers Inc has introduced its technical specialty papers which are conductive carbon fiber kraft, activated carbon, wet strength label, and fire-retardant papers. Alongside this, the company also produces custom-made décor solutions for interior designing and digital printing.

BMK GmbH has launched its décor papers in three categories of Millennial, Solid Colours, and Classics. Where the millennial décor type holds flexibility and trendy designs, solid colors deliver the best possible finishing to the furniture.

Key Segments

Décor Paper Market by Product Type :

Absorbent Kraft Paper

Print Base Paper

Other Decor Paper

Décor Paper Market by End Use:

Décor Paper for Furniture & Cabinets

Décor Paper for Flooring

Décor Paper for Panelling

Décor Paper for Store Fixtures

Décor Paper Market by Application :

Low-pressure Laminates

High-pressure Laminates

Edge Banding Paper

Décor Paper Market by Weight:

Décor Paper Less Than 65 GSM

Décor Paper 65-80 GSM

Décor Paper 81-100 GSM

Décor Paper Above 100 GSM

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

