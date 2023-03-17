Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is estimated to be US$ 135.94 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% - By PMI
The report "Scoliosis Traction Chair Market, By Indication, By Distribution Channel- Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is a growing segment of the medical device industry, driven by the increasing prevalence of scoliosis and a growing demand for non-invasive treatment options. Scoliosis traction chairs are typically used in conjunction with other forms of scoliosis treatment, such as physical therapy and bracing.
Scoliosis is a medical condition characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine. It affects around 3% of the global population, and can cause chronic pain, impaired mobility, and reduced quality of life. Scoliosis traction chairs are a medical device used in the treatment of scoliosis. They are designed to provide controlled traction to the spine, which can help to reduce the curvature of the spine over time.
Key Highlights:
• The CLEAR Scoliosis Institute has announced the launch of a new brand. While the appearance has altered. The CLEAR Scoliosis Institute is a non-profit organization that helps scoliosis sufferers find non-surgical treatment methods that relieve pain and improve posture.
• CLEAR has created a novel and specific chiropractic treatment programme that improves scoliosis, decreases chronic pain, and alleviates linked health concerns without the use of surgery, pills, injections, or other invasive medical procedures or equipment.
Analyst View:
Improve posture and muscle activity by allowing for more even weight distribution will drive the growth of the Market
The rising prevalence of scoliosis around the world are the key factor driving the growth of the scoliosis traction chair market. Furthermore, rising usage of chairs and braces for scoliosis treatment will boost the scoliosis traction chair market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, because the expense of surgery for the treatment of scoliosis is prohibitively high, many opt to use a scoliosis chair. On the other side, a lack of public understanding regarding scoliosis therapy will stifle the market for scoliosis traction chairs.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Scoliosis Traction Chair market:
The key players operating in the scoliosis traction chair market are –
• Clear Institute
• Chiropractor Hoover AL
• Atlas Pain Institute
• MedX Equipment
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Report Scope of Scoliosis Traction Chair Market:
1. Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market, By Indication, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Structured Scoliosis
-Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Non-Structured Scoliosis
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Hospital Pharmacies
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Hypermarket
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o E-Commerce
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Frequently Asked Questions:
A. What is a traction chair?
--A traction chair is a specialized medical device used to apply a gentle pulling force on the spine. This can help to decompress the spinal discs and relieve pressure on the nerves, which may alleviate pain and other symptoms associated with scoliosis.
B. How does traction therapy work?
--Traction therapy works by gently pulling on the spine, which can help to decompress the spinal discs and relieve pressure on the nerves. This may help to alleviate pain and other symptoms associated with scoliosis.
C. Are there any risks associated with traction therapy?
--As with any medical procedure, there are potential risks associated with traction therapy. However, these risks are generally considered to be low, and most patients experience no complications.
D. Is a scoliosis traction chair covered by insurance?
--The coverage for scoliosis traction chair by insurance may vary depending on the specific policy and the individual's medical condition. It is best to check with the insurance provider to determine coverage.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market accounted for US$ 22.67 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 135.94 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is segmented based on indication, distribution channel and region.
• Based on Indication, Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is segmented into Structural Scoliosis and Nonstructural Scoliosis.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Hypermarket and E-commerce.
• By Region, the Global Scoliosis Traction Chair Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
YouTube