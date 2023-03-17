Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Pfizer Inc., Candela Corporation, L'Oréal SA, Healio and Vital Esthetique

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market is expected to clock US$ 11.2 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

The rising frequency of pigmentation disorders and the rising cost of dermatological treatments are two factors that have contributed to the global pigmentation disorders treatment market's expansion. The growth of global pigmentation disorders treatment market is also fueled by the growing awareness of the available treatment options for pigmentation disorders. The need for treatments for pigmentation disorders has also increased because of the growing popularity of cosmetic pigmentation treatments. The global pigmentation disorders treatment market has also been aided by many technological developments in the field. For the eradication of pigmentation issues, laser treatments have become a popular therapy choice. Compared to conventional therapies, these laser treatments are more effective at treating pigmentation issues. Also, a significant growth driver for the pigmentation disorder treatment market is the rise in healthcare spending and preference for preventative healthcare measures. The progress of the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has also been further boosted by the creation of novel products and technology for the treatment of pigmentation disorders.

Moreover, the availability of various products by some of the top industry competitors, including Obagi Cosmeceuticals, Alvogen, and AbbVie Inc., is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Domestic enterprises are using a variety of tactics to improve their market positions, including product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and research & development. Eli Lilly added commercial and late-stage pharmaceuticals to its portfolio in January 2020 when it signed a definitive agreement to buy dermatological drug researcher Dermira for USD 1.1 billion in all-cash. This is anticipated to strengthen its pipeline of pigmentation disorders treatments.

The global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Disease Type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Disease Type Segmentation'

Based on disease type, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented into:

Albinism

Vitiligo

Melasma

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH)

Others

The global market pigmentation disorders treatment is expected to be dominated by the vitiligo segment during the forecasted period. Globally, vitiligo affects a sizable patient population. The rising disease awareness and the ensuing demand for innovative, efficient treatment solutions are propelling the vitiligo market's expansion. Since there is now no recognized treatment option for vitiligo, demand for vitiligo treatment solutions has risen in both developed and emerging nations. An estimated 84.5 million Americans, or one in four, have vitiligo, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

The global market pigmentation disorders treatment is dominated by the melasma segment. Melasma is the most prevalent type of pigmentation problem and is distinguished by dark areas on the face, neck, chest, or arms. The pigment that gives skin its color, melanin, overproduces because of it. Topical medications like hydroquinone, kojic acid, azelaic acid, and retinoids are among the therapies for melasma. To lessen the appearance of the dark patches, laser procedures such as fractional and strong pulsed light therapy may also be utilized.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation'

Based on distribution channel, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented into:

Drugstores And Cosmetic Stores

Dermatology Clinics

Online Pharmacy

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

The aesthetic clinics are rising a significant rate recently, leading to the adoption of advanced treatment options. This factor leads to the dominance of the aesthetic clinics segment in the global pigmentation disorders treatment. The global pigmentation disorder treatments market's online segment is quickly taking over as the primary distribution channel. In the past year, more than 70% of persons who bought a therapy for a pigmentation condition did so from an online retailer, according to a recent poll. This represents a significant increase above the conventional means of distribution and shows that more people are going to the Internet to get their medications.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global pigmentation disorders treatment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America accounts for the largest pigmentation disorders treatment market globally, and it is predicted that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. This is related to increased knowledge of and occurrence of pigmentation disorders, as well as the presence of a significant and well-developed hospital infrastructure in the area. However, due to an increase in the frequency of pigmentation disorders, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in investment projects in the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience significant growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global pigmentation disorders treatment market are:

Healio.

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

DermaMed Solutions LLC

Pfizer Inc.

Vital Esthetique

Galderma SA

Candela Corporation

Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA

SkinCeuticals

L'Oréal SA

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PIGMENTATION DISORDERS TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION Albinism Vitiligo Melasma Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH) Others

TOC Continued..

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

