InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 17
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / The Company announces that on 16 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|16 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,973
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.3600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.7400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.0668
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,166,532 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,973 GB
Date of purchases: 16 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,973
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 53.7400
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 52.3600
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 53.0668
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
16/03/2023
|
08:48:22
|
GMT
|
90
|
52.7800
|
XLON
|
730514486995580
|
16/03/2023
|
09:12:31
|
GMT
|
68
|
52.4400
|
XLON
|
730514486999382
|
16/03/2023
|
09:28:50
|
GMT
|
69
|
52.3600
|
XLON
|
730514487001446
|
16/03/2023
|
09:42:34
|
GMT
|
79
|
52.4600
|
XLON
|
730514487003002
|
16/03/2023
|
09:57:55
|
GMT
|
63
|
52.5600
|
XLON
|
730514487004744
|
16/03/2023
|
10:24:16
|
GMT
|
68
|
52.6600
|
XLON
|
730514487007263
|
16/03/2023
|
10:42:12
|
GMT
|
65
|
52.8400
|
XLON
|
730514487008795
|
16/03/2023
|
11:06:59
|
GMT
|
36
|
52.6800
|
XLON
|
730514487011060
|
16/03/2023
|
11:06:59
|
GMT
|
41
|
52.6800
|
XLON
|
730514487011059
|
16/03/2023
|
11:34:28
|
GMT
|
105
|
52.7600
|
XLON
|
730514487013785
|
16/03/2023
|
11:59:22
|
GMT
|
50
|
52.8600
|
XLON
|
730514487016229
|
16/03/2023
|
12:20:23
|
GMT
|
16
|
52.7600
|
XLON
|
730514487017986
|
16/03/2023
|
12:20:23
|
GMT
|
49
|
52.7600
|
XLON
|
730514487017985
|
16/03/2023
|
12:29:55
|
GMT
|
78
|
52.7600
|
XLON
|
730514487018797
|
16/03/2023
|
12:52:39
|
GMT
|
69
|
52.6400
|
XLON
|
730514487021526
|
16/03/2023
|
13:16:03
|
GMT
|
73
|
52.4600
|
XLON
|
730514487023771
|
16/03/2023
|
13:31:00
|
GMT
|
85
|
52.4200
|
XLON
|
730514487026121
|
16/03/2023
|
13:40:04
|
GMT
|
74
|
52.7000
|
XLON
|
730514487028906
|
16/03/2023
|
13:54:45
|
GMT
|
64
|
53.0000
|
XLON
|
730514487032489
|
16/03/2023
|
14:00:43
|
GMT
|
72
|
53.3400
|
XLON
|
730514487034089
|
16/03/2023
|
14:12:51
|
GMT
|
87
|
53.0200
|
XLON
|
730514487037230
|
16/03/2023
|
14:27:50
|
GMT
|
96
|
52.7600
|
XLON
|
730514487040372
|
16/03/2023
|
14:36:26
|
GMT
|
90
|
52.8800
|
XLON
|
730514487042287
|
16/03/2023
|
14:44:15
|
GMT
|
130
|
52.9600
|
XLON
|
730514487043793
|
16/03/2023
|
14:51:26
|
GMT
|
12
|
53.2000
|
XLON
|
730514487045137
|
16/03/2023
|
14:51:29
|
GMT
|
87
|
53.2000
|
XLON
|
730514487045147
|
16/03/2023
|
14:55:50
|
GMT
|
85
|
53.3800
|
XLON
|
730514487046177
|
16/03/2023
|
15:01:40
|
GMT
|
77
|
53.2800
|
XLON
|
730514487047459
|
16/03/2023
|
15:09:07
|
GMT
|
78
|
53.3200
|
XLON
|
730514487048996
|
16/03/2023
|
15:14:55
|
GMT
|
80
|
53.3000
|
XLON
|
730514487050092
|
16/03/2023
|
15:23:23
|
GMT
|
102
|
53.3800
|
XLON
|
730514487051648
|
16/03/2023
|
15:29:25
|
GMT
|
66
|
53.5200
|
XLON
|
730514487052613
|
16/03/2023
|
15:33:27
|
GMT
|
73
|
53.4800
|
XLON
|
730514487053444
|
16/03/2023
|
15:44:02
|
GMT
|
85
|
53.6400
|
XLON
|
730514487055369
|
16/03/2023
|
15:51:41
|
GMT
|
126
|
53.7400
|
XLON
|
730514487056934
|
16/03/2023
|
15:57:26
|
GMT
|
64
|
53.7200
|
XLON
|
730514487057868
|
16/03/2023
|
16:06:37
|
GMT
|
69
|
53.7400
|
XLON
|
730514487059590
|
16/03/2023
|
16:09:00
|
GMT
|
67
|
53.7400
|
XLON
|
730514487060012
|
16/03/2023
|
16:17:45
|
GMT
|
5
|
53.7000
|
XLON
|
730514487061610
|
16/03/2023
|
16:17:45
|
GMT
|
27
|
53.7000
|
XLON
|
730514487061611
|
16/03/2023
|
16:17:45
|
GMT
|
33
|
53.7000
|
XLON
|
730514487061607
|
16/03/2023
|
16:26:54
|
GMT
|
70
|
53.6400
|
XLON
|
730514487063677
|
16/03/2023
|
16:28:41
|
GMT
|
50
|
53.5800
|
XLON
|
730514487064380
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744333/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Mar-17