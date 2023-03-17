SupplyPro Launches Revolutionary, Automated, Smart Locker Systems To Optimize Management of Mission-Critical Assets

SupplyPro®, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, launches the new SupplyVend® product line, a cutting-edge, automated, smart locker system, to control mission-critical assets, revolutionizing the way assets and productivity tools are managed in various industries.

SupplyPro, a leading provider of innovative inventory management solutions, has developed a cutting-edge, automated, smart locker system, SupplyVend, to control mission-critical assets, revolutionizing the way assets and productivity tools are managed in various industries.

For decades, SupplyPro inventory management systems have been used in manufacturing to control materials and keep teams productive, while reducing waste, loss and hoarding by 30% and more. The systems helped in the management of serialized and calibrated tools, gauges, and other critical assets by providing advanced security and a digital record of transactions, reducing "walk and wait" time, eliminating lost tools and replacement costs, and creating an audit trail to support compliance requirements, such as Foreign Object Debris (FOD) prevention, ISO, OSHA, and regulatory standards.

Despite the clear benefits of automation, many industries are still using labor-intensive processes and inefficient data capture methods. The new SupplyVend system is set to be a game-changer in the way businesses track and manage their mission-critical assets. Automated management of critical assets can increase productivity and reduce repair and replacement costs by 40% or more.

This revolutionary system is a result of years of research and development by a team of experienced engineers and designers. It addresses the inefficiencies of current systems by providing businesses with an automated solution to manage handheld electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, handheld scanners, and radio headsets. The cloud-based lockers are an ideal solution for distribution centers, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities that rely on these devices needed for operations to run smoothly and improve time-to-task metrics.

"Our cloud-based locker systems generate instant savings for distribution centers and warehouses by providing better control and visibility for productivity tools used in fulfillment and distribution center operations," said the President and CEO of SupplyPro. "By eliminating the replacement cost of a missing piece of equipment, businesses are saving even more by keeping their people productive and on-task"

The SupplyVend system will deliver dramatic and immediate returns, making it an essential tool for senior management in a wide variety of industries and organizational settings. With much higher density than other system, it delivers maximum efficiency for a low cost per SKU. Automation includes check-out and check-in using personalized codes or identification cards, and the SupplyPro intelligent software records all transactions, including who took what, when, and where. This helps to eliminate the replacement cost of a missing piece of equipment, and businesses can keep their people on the job instead of wasting time searching for missing devices. With this greater level of control, employees take more care with the handheld electronics they use, and there is more accountability among staff.

"SupplyVend asset management lockers offer businesses a better way to manage and control their assets," said Floyd Miller, SupplyPro's CEO. "By providing a high level of security, digital dashboards, updates and alerts, these systems are an innovative solution for businesses looking to improve control and management of critical assets."

SupplyVend locker systems improve the visibility, accountability, and control of mission-critical assets, reducing costs associated with their management and increasing productivity. SupplyVend asset management systems are a game-changer set to transform the way businesses manage assets and their bottom line.

About SupplyPro

Headquartered in San Diego, California, SupplyPro provides the leading end-to-end inventory management platform, leveraging the most advanced big data analytics techniques to dramatically transform the industrial distribution and manufacturing industries. The SupplyPro platform combines the power and flexibility of cloud and mobile solutions with the industry's first modular, IoT-enabled smart inventory control system.

More than 1.5 million monthly users, from manufacturing environments to aircraft hangars and high-tech cleanrooms, rely on the SupplyPro platform to increase efficiencies, profitability, and competitiveness. SupplyPro has collected and analyzed inventory data from over a trillion transactions for more than two decades, giving the company the ability to deliver business intelligence and insights for inventory management that no one else can. For more information visit: http://supplypro.com/.

About SupplyVend

SupplyVend is an exciting new line of asset management lockers. Designed to be cost-effective, scalable, and intuitive. They make asset management easy, whether you're in a distribution center, warehouse or on the manufacturing floor. SupplyVend locker systems run on SupplyPro's proven cloud-based intelligent software and include experienced sales support, system setup and 24/7 customer support. Automate the management of critical assets with SupplyVend to deliver automated check-in, check-out oversight and tracking for improved visibility and reduced waste.

