George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Harley-Davidson of Los Angeles

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Harley-Davidson of Los Angeles from Rodin Younessi to Andrew Westbrook of Pacific Motorcycle Group

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Harley-Davidson of Los Angeles from Rodin Younessi to Andrew Westbrook of Pacific Motorcycle Group.

Rodin Younessi, President of Los Angeles Harley-Davidson, is a former professional racecar driver and motorsports enthusiast. Younessi grew up with a passion for racing competitions, driving cars and motorcycles and eventually progressing to high-performance vehicles. Younessi started his professional career by obtaining a Juris Doctorate and after finding success in his law career, Younessi purchased a Lamborghini dealership. Soon after, he began investing in a series of Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Younessi currently owns and operates eight Harley-Davidson dealerships across the nation and has successfully operated some of the highest-volume stores in America over the last two decades. Younessi acquired Los Angeles Harley-Davidson from the Jones family in 2018 with the assistance of George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services.

Following the sale, Younessi commented, "I have known and worked with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services for almost 20 years. During this period, we have bought and sold many dealerships together and have become friends. Most recently, I decided to sell Los Angeles Harley-Davidson and use the proceeds to buy another dealership on the East Coast where the majority of my Harley-Davidson dealerships are located. I knew we found the right buyers when George introduced me to Andrew Westbrook and his partners. George quickly and efficiently negotiated a very fair deal that led to a smooth and timely closing. I would highly recommend George when you are ready to buy or sell your dealership!"

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "I truly enjoyed helping Rodin Younessi sell his Los Angeles Harley-Davidson store to another friend and client of mine, Andrew Westbrook. I am very grateful for the opportunities I've had to assist Rodin and Andrew over the years. I sold Los Angeles Harley-Davidson to Rodin several years ago, and this is the third acquisition I have facilitated for Andrew. Whether they are divesting and selling or acquiring and growing, it's always a pleasure to be of service. I would like to congratulate Rodin and Andrew on another successful transaction and thank them for the opportunity to work together again."

Andrew Westbrook, Partner at Pacific Motorcycle Group, has been a Harley-Davidson dealer for over a decade. Westbrook has served as a member of the Harley-Davidson Dealership Advisory Council and Dealership Advisory Group Member for Harley-Davidson Financial Services. He also served as President of the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Dealer Association of Northern California. With the addition of Los Angeles Harley-Davidson, Pacific Motorcycle Group now operates five Harley-Davidson dealerships in California and Washington state.

Westbrook stated, "George Chaconas and I stay in touch often to discuss the buy-sell market. George helped us buy two very successful Harley-Davidson dealerships in the past. When he mentioned an opportunity to buy Los Angeles Harley-Davidson, my partners and I were intrigued by the idea of expanding into Southern California as we grow Pacific Motorcycle Group. Shortly thereafter, we were under contract and had a smooth transaction. I would like to express my sincere appreciation and thanks to George for helping us once again!"

The dealership will remain at its current location at 2635 West Orangethorpe Avenue in Fullerton, California.

Rodin Younessi was represented by Keith Stolzenberg of Stolzenberg, Gelles, Flynn & Arango LLP in Coral Gables, Florida.

Andrew Westbrook was represented by Robert Bass of Bass Sox Mercer in Tallahassee, Florida.

