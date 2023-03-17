Best's Special Report: EMEA Benchmarking Shows Ratings More Volatile in a More Difficult Operating Environment

Ratings of AM Best-rated (re)insurers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have been more sensitive to market events in 2022 than in previous years.

In a new Best's Special Report, "EMEA Benchmarking – Ratings More Volatile in a More Difficult Operating Environment," AM Best notes that heightened geopolitical tensions, partly as a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the economic consequences of a cost-of-living crisis and the rise in global inflation, as well as recessionary pressures, have all contributed to a difficult insurance and capital market environment. Increased claims from catastrophe losses have also played a role in the challenging operating environment.

The report reveals that the vast majority of rating units (80%) had stable outlooks (2021: 80%), with mature markets showing a higher proportion of stable outlooks (84%) than emerging markets (75%). Positive outlooks were assigned to about 5% of credit ratings (2021: 7%).

The reduction in positive outlooks from 2021 can largely be attributed to the upgrade of a number of (re)insurers and the subsequent revision of their outlooks to stable. In addition, AM Best no longer includes in its analysis three Russia-domiciled (re)insurers that had positive outlooks in 2021. Following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ratings of these companies were withdrawn in compliance with a range of sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union. The remaining 15% of rating units had negative outlooks at 31 December 2022 (2021: 13%).

