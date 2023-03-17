EV Battery Cells Market by Type Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Drivers, and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An electric vehicle battery (EVB, also known as a traction battery) is a battery used to supply power to an electric motor of an electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicle. These batteries are often rechargeable (secondary) batteries, usually lithium-ion batteries. These batteries have a high ampere-hour (or kilowatt hour) capacity. EV batteries comprise three parts namely – cells, packs, and modules. Thus, the EV battery cells are the basic unit of lithium-ion battery that exerts electric energy by charging and discharging EV battery cells are made by inserting cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte into a rectangular aluminum container.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

➤Increase in the demand for EVs globally, shift of automotive industry toward EVs, and continuously decline in the price of li-ion battery drive the growth of the global EV battery cells market.

➤Stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries, and instability in raw material prices hinder the growth of the global EV battery cells market.

➤Supportive government policies and investment for the deployment of the public charging infrastructure provide lucrative opportunities for the global EV battery cells market.

𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium-ion as the primary electrochemical component. Lithium-ion batteries, as compared to other types of batteries, can hold a very high voltage and charge per unit mass and unit volume. Lithium-ion batteries have low self-discharge, high energy density, fast charging speed, and extended service life. The lithium-ion segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment of the EV battery cells market throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers are attempting to develop EV battery cells based on improved lithium-ion batteries. The limited life cycle and available capacity may shift the focus from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries, and promote the electric EV battery cells markets during the forecast period. Another advantage of lithium-ion batteries is their lightweight, which helps maintain the power-to-weight ratio of the vehicle. Lithium and carbon are used to make the electrodes of lithium-ion batteries. They can store more energy per kilogram of weight than lead-acid batteries. The use of lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles is expected to increase the total EV battery cells market throughout the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Lithium-Ion Battery Cells

NI-MH Battery Cells

Others

By Application

PHEVs

HEVs

BEVs

