Rabat Hosts International Seminar on History of French-Speaking Countries' Supreme Judicial Courts

MOROCCO, March 17 - An international seminar organized under the theme "History of the Supreme Judicial Courts of French-speaking countries" opened Thursday at the headquarters of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary Power (CSPJ) in Rabat, under the chairmanship of the First President of the Court of Cassation, President Delegate of the CSPJ, Mohamed Abdennabaoui.

This seminar, initiated by the Court of Cassation in partnership with the Association of High Courts of Cassation of the countries sharing the use of French (AHJUCAF), will discuss, for two days, the conservation and enhancement of judicial heritage as well as several aspects relating to places of justice, judicial rituals and major historical decisions of each national court.

"This meeting of the presidents of the Supreme Judicial Courts of French-speaking countries examines the judicial memory of these courts and focuses on several areas, including the major decisions and history of these courts," the Deputy First President of the Court of Cassation Mohamed Namiri told the press after the opening of the seminar.

This event, he added, is also an opportunity to shed light on all other aspects of this rich history, including social and political.

For his part, the AHJUCAF president Victor Dassi Adossou,stressed that the Association is holding in Morocco its seminar which will deal with the history of the Supreme Judicial Courts in countries sharing the use of French.

This meeting is an opportunity to look at the evolution of justice over time, particularly at the level of the Supreme Courts, he said, noting that the judges of last resort who decide disputes at the highest level of the judiciary, meeting in Rabat, "want to question their respective countries on the organization that was in place in pre-colonial time and colonial time to better understand what is done today."

MAP: 16 March 2023