Political Parties Congratulate HM the King on CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022, Welcome Morocco's Joint Bid for 2030 World Cup

MOROCCO, March 17 - Political parties have congratulated HM King Mohammed VI for the awarding of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to the Sovereign, while welcoming the joint Moroccan-Spanish-Portuguese bid for the 2030 World Cup.

In their statements, the parties of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), the Popular Movement (MP) and the Constitutional Union (UC) commended HM the King’s leadership role as well as the High solicitude with which the Sovereign surrounds sport and athletes at the national, continental and international levels, also welcoming Morocco’s orientation towards effective partnerships with many friendly and neighboring countries, in support of the consolidation of economic, political and sporting relations.

Thus, the RNI presents its warmest congratulations to HM the King following the awarding of CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to the Sovereign, a model in the field of sport, hailing "the High solicitude with which HM the King surrounds the sport and athletes through high-level sports infrastructure and also significant investment in youth in general, which has enabled a great sporting boom in the Kingdom."

The party also welcomed the announcement made by HM the King on a joint Moroccan-Spanish-Portuguese bid to organize the 2030 World Cup, considering that "this bid opens new horizons for a strategic partnership and also represents the consecration of a new generation of cooperation and partnership reflecting the pooling of efforts and potentialities of the African and European continents."

Similarly, the Popular Movement party expressed its pride in the awarding to HM the King of this prestigious Prize at a ceremony held in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, considering that this is "a strong gesture and recognition of the sustained efforts made by the Sovereign in favor of the strategic interests of the African continent, its unity and its development in the economic, social, cultural and environmental fields, in accordance with a vision for consolidating Africa’s place as a major partner in the new world."

Reacting to the joint Moroccan-Spanish-Portuguese bid for the 2030 World Cup, the party notes that this is "the fruit of HM the King’s efforts and a consecration of the place that national football now has at the global level thanks to the remarkable efforts of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) as well as all the components of the national team and Moroccan fans."

For its part, the Constitutional Union party presented its best congratulations to HM the King for this Award "which represents an international recognition of the Sovereign’s major leadership role in Africa, not only in the field of sports but also in terms of promoting an all-round development of the African continent through a wise and farsighted vision and a partnership with a human face for the benefit of all."

Regarding Morocco’s joint bid, alongside Spain and Portugal, for the World Cup 2030, the party notes that this is "an unprecedented fact in the annals of football, a turning point driven with mastery by HM the King to inaugurate a new perspective in favor of a real partnership based on complementarity between Africa and Europe and which is inspired by humanitarian values and civilization common to both sides of the Mediterranean."

MAP: 16 March 2023