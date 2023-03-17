Morocco Stresses Centrality of Just Palestinian Cause, its Firm and Constant Position Towards it

MOROCCO, March 17 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita stressed, Thursday in Nouakchott, the centrality of the just Palestinian cause and the Kingdom's firm and constant position towards it.

"The Kingdom, in view of developments in the Palestinian territories, reaffirms the centrality of the just Palestinian cause and its firm and consistent position towards it," he said during the work of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on 16 and 17 March under the theme "Moderation: The Key to Security and Stability".

He added that for the Kingdom of Morocco, whose HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, within the OIC, the Palestinian issue is one of the priorities of its foreign policy.

According to him, the Palestinian issue also represents the pillar of Morocco's political and diplomatic action and humanitarian initiatives, conducted under the enlightened leadership of the Sovereign to assert the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, defend the city of Al Quds and preserve its spiritual character, its legal status and its historical and civilizational character, as well as to work to improve the living conditions of its people through the Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency, the financial and field arm of the Al Quds Committee.

Bourita said that Morocco, in light of developments in the Palestinian territories, considers the Palestinian issue "as a real challenge facing the joint Islamic action, which involves combining efforts to revive the peace process in the Middle East with the aim of achieving a fair and comprehensive settlement."

The Minister said that this will be possible only by adopting a realistic vision and a pragmatic perception, as part of a collective effort and a unified discourse, which stands apart from the sterile outbidding and the odious political instrumentalization that would harm the Palestinian cause instead of serving it.

Bourita also said that the Kingdom has always chosen the path of moderation and fairness and has made it a beacon that illuminates its directions.

In this sense, he recalled that Morocco has implemented since 2003 a comprehensive and multidimensional strategy that has proved effective against terrorism and extremism.