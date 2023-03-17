U.S. Congressional Delegation Praises HM the King's Leadership for Stability in Region

MOROCCO, March 17 - A US congressional delegation praised, Thursday in Casablanca, the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI to bring stability to the whole region, stressing the importance of this leadership to promote peace and stability.

The delegation underlines that "His Majesty's leadership in bringing stability to the region is extremely important to continue to promote peace and the kind of economic prosperity we have seen," Congressman Salud Carbajal (California) told M24, MAP's 24-hour news channel.

Commending the progress made in Morocco in several sectors, the congressman, who is on a working visit to Morocco along with other US law-makers, said the trip was very informative and fruitful" and allowed to see the declension of the Sovereign's vision for progress in Morocco, as well as His leadership in the region.

Referring to the visit of the delegation to the Tanger Med port, the congressman stressed the importance of this infrastructure for economic activity and the positive impact it has on Morocco and the entire region.

He said he is looking forward to seeing the United States continue to strengthen its partnership and alliance with Morocco.

For her part, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (Texas), said she was "impressed" by the remarkable progress made thanks to the vision of the Sovereign.

Referring to the Tanger Med port, Garcia called incredible and totally remarkable the progress made since 2003 and the reality on the ground twenty years later, congratulating Morocco for having made this port such a robust economic engine, not only for this region, but in fact for all global markets.

Morocco, she said, is very well positioned to continue to be a leader and a model in this region, both in terms of political stability and in terms of the social reforms in education and health care that it has introduced.

Referring to the multi-century relationship between Morocco and the United States, Garcia called for continuing to capitalize on this foundation and strengthen it further in order to achieve peace and prosperity in the world for all.

MAP: 16 March 2023