Morocco-Brazil Friend Game Tickets Now On Sale

The tickets will be put on sale through the official platform www.frmftickets.ma, said the FRMF in a statement. The tickets will be retrievable starting March 16 at 12:00 at three points of sale.

In Casablanca, tickets will be available at the Complexe Benjelloun, while Rabat will offer the game tickets at the Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan. Tangier, on the other hand, will make the tickets available at Salle Ziaten, Centre de Sports.

These offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and later from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.. During Ramadan, ticket offices will switch to a one-shift schedule of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Tickets are priced 100 DH for Category III, 300 DH for Category II and 500 DH for Category I.

Fans must present their valid ID card and the receipt of the payment they have made online, insists the FRMF.

MAP: 16 March 2023