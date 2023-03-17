The Joint Research Centre through the BIOPAMA program launched a Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) focused on ‘Assessing tourism services in protected areas: value chain and economic analyses’. The course is based on Opportunity Study Guidelines produced by The International Trade Centre, and Visitors Count! published by UNESCO and the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation BfN, and written by members of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group.

It aims to enable park managers, nature conservation agencies and other stakeholders to improve their capacity in assessing the tourism activities related to their protected areas and their economic and financial impacts.

The step-by-step processes described in the courses explains how to use these tools in practical situations.

The course is funded by Joint Research Centre of the European Commission through the BIOPAMA program.

Find out more, and register here: https://mooc-conservation.org/courses/course-v1:mooc-conservation+01+2022/about