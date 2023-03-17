Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,859 in the last 365 days.

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) focused on ‘Assessing tourism services in protected areas: value chain and economic analyses'

The Joint Research Centre through the BIOPAMA program launched a Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) focused on ‘Assessing tourism services in protected areas: value chain and economic analyses’. The course is based on Opportunity Study Guidelines produced by The International Trade Centre, and Visitors Count! published by UNESCO and the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation BfN, and written by members of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) Tourism and Protected Areas Specialist Group.

It aims to enable park managers, nature conservation agencies and other stakeholders to improve their capacity in assessing the tourism activities related to their protected areas and their economic and financial impacts.

The step-by-step processes described in the courses explains how to use these tools in practical situations.

The course is funded by Joint Research Centre of the European Commission through the BIOPAMA program.

Find out more, and register here: https://mooc-conservation.org/courses/course-v1:mooc-conservation+01+2022/about

 

You just read:

Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) focused on ‘Assessing tourism services in protected areas: value chain and economic analyses'

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more