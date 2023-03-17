Healthcare Facility Management Market Size Expected To Reach $298 Billion By 2027

Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Facility Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the healthcare facility management market. As per TBRC’s healthcare facility management market forecast, the market size is expected to grow to $298.16 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.

North America is expected to hold the largest healthcare facility management market share. Major players in the healthcare facility management market include ABM Industries Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Medxcel Facility Management, Mitie Group.

Trending Healthcare Facility Management Market Trend

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare facility management market. Technological developments are growing at an unprecedented rate and shaping the future of the healthcare industry. For example, in September 2022, CloudWave, a US-based independent cloud and managed services software hosting provider in healthcare, launched OpSus Cloud Services. In the user's data center, CloudWave OpSus Edge provides infrastructure-as-a-service, offering computing, storage, security, backup, recovery, and thorough operations and system upkeep. OpSus Cloud Services offers hospital users a multi-cloud strategy that ensures availability, simplicity of access, and robust security.

Healthcare Facility Management Market Segments

• By Type: Hard Services, Soft Services, and Other Services

• By Service Type: Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Environmental Management

• By Business Model: Outsourced, In-House

• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Long-Term Healthcare Facilities

• By Geography: The global healthcare facility management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare facility management is the maintenance and oversight of a healthcare facility's development, maintenance, security, and operations, ensuring a safe and reliable care environment for patients in the healthcare industry. Healthcare facility management is used by the healthcare industry to facilitate services through the supervision of the maintenance, operations, and overall security of healthcare facilities.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

