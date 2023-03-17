Man attempted to murder an Asian crew arrested 

Police in Auki have arrested a 42-year-old male person for attempted murder at Auki wharf this morning (17 March 2023).

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Superintendent Leslie Kili said the 42-year-old suspect is an engineer on board the ship.

PPC Kili said it was alleged that the suspect entered the captain’s room, armed with a knife and grabbed an Asian crew member and attempted to stab him. The suspect is under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Superintendent Kili said police attended, disarmed and arrested the suspect and transported him to the police station.

Mr. Kili said the 42-year-old male suspect will be charged for attempted murder, resisting police and assaulting a police officer while on duty.

He said the shipping company provides service to the people, thus it is important that employees refrain from such unlawful behaviour. Whatever difference between them, it is good to bring it up to the management level to deal with.

RSIPF Press Release