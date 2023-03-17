Robin Williams of OMNI Document Examinations to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DE PERE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day around the world we exchange important legal documents containing pertinent information, from living wills, contracts, deeds, trust, loans, medical, and financial records and from time to time we may question its authenticity. Is the signature on a document fake? Do you suspect a contract has been altered? Perhaps you need to retain an expert witness? As a result of unscrupulous actions from certain individuals, disputes among parties are common. If you need to determine validity, originality, and authenticity of any document you will need the help of a qualified professional who is well positioned to find the answers you are looking for and give you the results you need.

Robin Williams is an esteemed highly sought-after Board Certified Forensic Document Examiner and owner of OMNI Document Examinations. Robin has been a leader in the field of forensic document examination for over 35 years with a proven track record of success.

“My expertise is scrutinizing suspicious documents of all sorts whether handwritten, printed, or electronic, and figuring out if it was altered in any way, for instance are the signatures genuine or fraudulent. We examine the ink and paper of the document as well to determine whether the signatures or writing are genuine or look for any additions or deletions to the document. We also assess graffiti, impressions, that is when someone writes on top of another page, erasures, fingerprints on documents, and we look at obliterations or irregularities as well.”

Some of the most conventional ways someone might try to forge a signature include cut/copy and-paste and tracing. Forgers will also use a fictitious individual's name and even disguise a signature. It's also considered forgery for someone to alter his or her own signature, so that person can later claim that he or she never signed the document. As an examiner, you'd use these clues combined with handwriting analysis to determine possible forgery.

“Fraudulent documents are only limited to a person’s imagination but regardless, an excellent seasoned well-trained well educated document examiner will generally find the fraud in any of these documents and this is what I am an expert in doing and no matter how painstaking it is, I am thorough, meticulous, and accurate.”

Robin strongly cautions us on hiring any document examiner who is not properly trained and Board certification is the gold standard. Some that are not well trained have been dismissed and even banned by courts, he says. That’s because having an outside organization who accredits you requires you as a professional, to engage in continuing education and make certain you are recertified every five years. Every attorney and financial institution therefore should hire only those who are properly trained.

Moreover, we shouldn’t confuse forensic document examiners to handwriting experts who according to Robin, basically limit their practice to handwriting only and usually lack the proper equipment for examining fraudulent documents beyond handwriting.

Robin is known for his integrity, honesty, and enthusiasm for staying at the forefront of his field. He makes certain to attend seminars and symposiums and remain well-informed of technological advances that are continually evolving. In fact, Robin has all of the modern pieces of equipment to perform any task facing a qualified Forensic Document Examiner.

“My job is to evaluate the authenticity of any document and determine the validity, and my role as an Expert witness is to assist in numerous legal cases pertaining to civil or criminal cases and not to remain objective in my analysis. After many years of performing this work I continue to utilize my expertise to help as many people as I can.”

