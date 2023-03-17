Huge Growth of Immunology Market is Expanding due to Immune System Booming Growth | AbbVie, Janssen Global Services

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Immunology Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insight, Immunology is an important field of study that deals with the immune system and its response to diseases, infections, and other foreign substances. With the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer, there is a growing need for effective immunotherapy treatments that can stimulate the immune system to fight these diseases.

Immunology drugs, also known as immunomodulators, are used to treat various diseases and conditions by either suppressing or boosting the immune system's response. For example, immunosuppressive drugs are used to treat autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, where the immune system attacks healthy tissues. On the other hand, immunostimulatory drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors, are used to activate the immune system and fight cancer by targeting and killing cancerous cells.

The global Immunology market size was valued at USD 91,850 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2023 to 2030.

The global immunology market is expanding rapidly, driven by the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and cancer, as well as the increasing demand for effective immunotherapy treatments. In addition to immunology drugs, other immunotherapy treatments such as vaccines, cell therapies, and gene therapies are also being developed to target and treat various diseases.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

❖ AbbVie Inc.

❖ Janssen Global Services,

❖ Johnson & Johnson

❖ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

❖ Amgen Inc.

❖ Pfizer Inc.

❖ Novartis

❖ Astellas

❖ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

❖ Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

❖ UCB SA

❖ Allergan plc.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Drug Class:

❖ Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)

❖ Fusion Proteins

❖ Immunosuppressants

❖ Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)

❖ Others

By Disease Indication:

❖ Rheumatoid Arthritis

❖ Psoriatic Arthritis

❖ Plaque Psoriasis

❖ Ankylosing Spondylitis

❖ Inflammatory Bowel Disease

❖ Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection

❖ Others

Report Scope

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Immunology , with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Immunology .

The Immunology market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of sales volume and revenue, considering 2030 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2023 to 2030. This report segments the global Immunology market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by types, application, and by players, are also provided. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

The report will help the Immunology manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.

Global Immunology Market: Regional Segmentation

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

