The Enterprise World unveils Insightful Business Stories through its Latest Editions

The Enterprise World has recently published its latest magazine editions, bringing forward insightful success stories from the business world.
The recent editions also feature a series of inspirational stories across different industries. All the featured leaders and companies are eminent names that are making a difference in their respective industries. Their astute vision, coupled with precise planning and adept strategies has contributed to their unrivaled growth and success. The Enterprise World’s recent magazine issues are an ode to the honest efforts of such companies and business leaders.
Following is the list of magazine issues and featured clients:
AMERICAS Editions:
1. Most Trusted Organizational Development Companies- Totem
Totem is catering to the rising demand for management consulting through actionable solutions that address challenges while building workforce capacity. Established in 2018, it is a Native-American-owned management consulting firm that serves a blend of commercial and federal clients. Totem aims to help clients solve people-focused challenges while modeling a culture’s many possibilities.
2. The Best Contract Management Solution Providers to watch in 2023- CobbleStone Software
Founded in 1995 by Mark Nastasi, CobbleStone Software was among the first companies to offer a contract management product. Today, CobbleStone® continues to lead the way in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and E-Procurement software. The company has managed to retain over 90% of its clients by consistently delivering high-quality products and services for contracting success.
6. Most Trusted Global Employment Screening Solution Providers 2023- Cisive
Cisive is a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. Cisive combines technology and human understanding to create clear and actionable intelligence for HR leaders throughout the globe in a world where instant information reigns. Today, Cisive offers thorough global background checks on prospective and present workers, suppliers, clients, and business partners. Through alliance partners, the company also offers drug testing and fingerprinting services.
