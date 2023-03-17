Submit Release
Statistical Data on Anti-illegal Worker Operations in February 2023

MACAU, March 17 - Concerning the Public Security Police Force’s operations and the Labour Affairs Bureau’s operations as well as various joint operations against illegal workers in February 2023, the figures are set out below:

Statistical data on anti-illegal worker operations in February 2023

Locations inspected

509

Suspected illegal workers detected

48

The locations inspected included construction sites, private buildings, commercial and industrial establishments, etc.

