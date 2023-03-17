Demographic statistics for the 4th quarter of 2022

MACAU, March 17 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population at end-December 2022 decreased by 1.5% or 10,400 year-on-year to 672,800, mainly due to a fall in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Female population accounted for 53.2% of the total population. The proportion of elderly population (aged 65 and above) grew by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 13.3%, whereas that of adult population (aged 15-64) dropped by 0.7 percentage points to 72.6%. The ageing ratio climbed by 10.7 percentage points to 94.4%, indicating that the number of elderly got closer to the number of youth.

Local population increased slightly by 0.1% year-on-year to 570,700, after excluding non-resident workers and non-local students living in Macao. The elderly dependency ratio for the local population rose by 1.6 percentage points to 23.1%, implying that about 4 adults supported 1 elderly person.

A total of 4,344 live births were delivered in 2022, down by 682 year-on-year; the birth rate fell to 6.4‰, the lowest level on record since 1985. Median age of mothers who gave birth to their first baby was 31.0 years, up by 0.9 year-on-year.

In 2022, mortality rose substantially by 684 year-on-year to 3,004, with 56.2% being males; the mortality rate grew by 1.0 per mille point to 4.4‰, reaching a new high since 1991. Mortality from Malignant neoplasms (970) accounted for the largest proportion of the total deaths, at 32.3%; this was followed by Hypertension (332) and Pneumonia (281), at 11.1% and 9.4% respectively.

There were 154,912 non-resident workers at end-2022, a drop of 16,186 year-on-year. Analysed by industry, non-resident workers engaged in Hotels & similar activities fell by 3,510 to 18,148, and those engaged in Recreational, cultural, gaming & other services decreased by 2,854 to 8,547. In 2022, number of new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit went down by 324 year-on-year to 2,303, with those coming from Guangdong Province falling by 203 to 1,502; females comprised 66.1% of the total. Meanwhile, number of individuals newly granted right of abode increased by 89 year-on-year to 557 in 2022, and were mostly from Hong Kong (255).

Marriage registrations totalled 2,727 in 2022, down by 550 year-on-year. The median age at first marriage for men and women was on the rise, up by 0.5 to 30.9 years for bridegrooms and by 0.6 to 29.2 years for brides. Number of divorce cases fell by 209 year-on-year to 1,106.

At end-2022, number of households totalled 203,700, up by 1,000 year-on-year.