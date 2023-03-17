Endoscope Reprocessing Market is estimated to be US$ 4.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.90% - By PMI
The report "Endoscope Reprocessing Market, by Product, By End User - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endoscope reprocessing Market is benefiting from the growing disinfection technology industry. Due to a focus on high cleanliness standards and rising pressures for sterilized and disinfected medical devices in hospitals and clinics, the endoscope reprocessing business is booming. Endoscopes are used to detect, diagnose, and treat a variety of gastrointestinal problems. However, because of their composite nature and varied use in medical operations, the risk of infection transmission associated with endoscopes is typically significant. As a result, many countries' health agencies have implemented strict endoscope reprocessing regulations in order to improve security and reduce the spread of infections. These standards ensure that endoscopes go through a series of specific cleaning and disinfection protocols before being utilized on any patient. AER is also being introduced by a number of manufacturers for precise, consistent, and cost-effective operation. Microorganisms on reused endoscopes are killed by exposing their interior channels and outside surfaces to high-level purifier or liquid chemical sterilant solutions in automated endoscope reprocessors.
Analyst View:
Endoscope-related infections caused by infected endoscopes are still being reported over the world. Although endoscope-associated infections are most commonly connected with duodenoscopes, recent reports have also mentioned epidemics involving gastroscopes, colonoscopes, and bronchoscopes. Despite proper steps to conduct endoscope reprocessing, the number of infections caused by endoscope use has been relatively high. Duodenoscope contamination rates have been reported to range from 0.3 percent to 30 percent in recent research, while linear echoendoscopes with a comparable complex construction, gastroscopes, and colonoscopes can also be contaminated. Due to their persistence in biofilms, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa are frequently involved in endoscopy-related epidemics. Damaged elements, such as biopsy channels, are susceptible to biofilm formation due to high wear and strain. Such infections, which are caused by incorrect sterilisation, are forcing healthcare stakeholders to adopt a number of steps to limit the risk of infection for patients.
The cost of endoscopic procedures is expensive due to costly capital, training, and maintenance expenditures. For example, in many underdeveloped nations, the average cost of a colonoscopy operation is around USD 1,000, which is comparable to the cost in wealthy countries. Because the reprocessing procedure is complicated, time-consuming, and expensive, single-use endoscopes have become popular. According to a study published in 2017, the cost of reprocessing endoscopes ranges between USD 114.07 to USD 280.71 per endoscope. In addition, payment for endoscopic procedures is limited or non-existent in many nations. Endoscopic operations cost between $1,000 and $1,500 in the United States, which is the world's largest market for endoscopy equipment. Cost and reimbursement concerns are predicted to limit endoscopic operations' uptake among potential clients.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market:
The major players operating in this market are –
• Cantel Medical (US)
• Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US)
• Olympus Corporation (Japan)
• Ecolab (US), STERIS (Ireland)
• Getinge AB (Sweden)
• Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands)
• CONMED Corporation (US)
• Belimed AG (Switzerland)
• Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany)
• Custom Ultrasonics (US)
• Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)
• BES Healthcare Ltd (UK)
• ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada)
• Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada)
• Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)
• MEDALKAN (Greece)
• Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)
• Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland)
• Tuttnauer (Netherlands)
• ATMS (Canada)
• Summit Imaging, Inc. (US)
• Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea)
• SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China)
• Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy)
Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, Getinge partnered with researchers from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, on customer-centric innovation and sustainability. This will help the company gain access to the researchers’ socially relevant and applicable knowledge.
• In 2020, STERIS entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cantel through a US subsidiary. The acquisition will enable STERIS to offer a broader set of Customers a more diversified selection of infection prevention and procedural products and services.
• In 2020, Olympus Corporation launched OER-Elite.
Key Questions:
1. What are the potential risks and complications associated with improper endoscope reprocessing, and how can they be mitigated?
Ans. To mitigate the risks associated with improper endoscope reprocessing, healthcare providers should follow established guidelines and protocols for endoscope reprocessing, use high-quality disinfectants and sterilization equipment, and properly maintain their endoscope reprocessing equipment. Additionally, healthcare providers should invest in staff training and education to ensure that their staff are adequately trained in endoscope reprocessing procedures and that they understand the risks associated with improper reprocessing.
2. How are new and innovative technologies impacting the endoscope reprocessing market, and what are some emerging trends to watch out for?
Ans. The endoscope reprocessing market is rapidly evolving in response to changing healthcare needs and technological advancements. Healthcare providers and manufacturers should continue to monitor emerging trends and invest in new technologies to improve the safety and efficacy of endoscope reprocessing.
3. How is the endoscope reprocessing market evolving in response to changing healthcare needs and technological advancements, and what does the future hold for this industry?
Ans. The future of the endoscope reprocessing market looks bright, with continued growth expected in the coming years. The industry will continue to evolve in response to changing healthcare needs and technological advancements, and manufacturers will need to stay ahead of the curve to ensure that they can provide products and services that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.
Market Segmentation of Endoscope Reprocessing Market:
By Product- HLD and Test Strips, Detergents & Wipes, AER (Portable, Standalone), Endoscope Tracking Solutions, Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems
By End-User– Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics
Regional Analysis:
North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
On region the Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. For the safety of patients and staff, community-based ambulatory endoscopy centres across the North American region are attempting to reopen and safely resume outpatient endoscopic procedures. The guidelines recommend reprocessing, pre-testing, and screening for COVID-19, as well as other mitigation measures. Although a major drop in revenue stream is projected, the impact of such modifications on endoscopic reprocessing operations is unknown. North America owns the majority of the market, and the United States is the most powerful country in the region. Because of the increased incidence of disorders that require endoscopic operations and the presence of superior healthcare infrastructure, the United States is predicted to be the largest endoscope reprocessing market.
