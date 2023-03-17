Global Renewable Chemicals Market Is Projected To Grow At Almost 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Renewable Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Renewable Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the renewable chemicals market. As per TBRC’s renewable chemicals global market forecast, the renewable chemicals market is expected to reach $165.56 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

The growth in the renewable chemicals market is due to increasing demand from the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest renewable chemicals market share. Major players in the renewable chemicals global market include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amyris Inc., BASF SE, Bioamber Inc., Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V.

Trending Renewable Chemicals Market Trend

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the renewable chemicals market. Major companies operating in the renewable chemicals market are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market.

Renewable Chemicals Market Segments

• By Product Type: Ethanol, Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, Other Product Types

• By Feedstocks: Biomass, Corn, Sugarcane, Algae, Other Feedstocks

• By End-Use: Automotive, Medical, Food and Beverages, Petrochemicals, Textiles, Agriculture, Other End-Use

• By Geography: The global renewable chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Renewable chemicals are substances derived from renewable resources such as biomass, microorganisms, agricultural waste, agricultural feedstock, and organic waste products. Renewable chemicals are frequently used as direct replacements and have a smaller carbon impact than traditional petro-based compounds.

Renewable Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Renewable Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and renewable chemicals global market analysis on renewable chemicals global market size, renewable chemicals global market growth drivers and trends, renewable chemicals industry major players, competitors' revenues and renewable chemicals global market share, market positioning, and renewable chemicals global market growth across geographies. The renewable chemicals global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

