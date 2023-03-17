Oxygen Concentrator Market is estimated to be US$ 3.97 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% - By PMI
The report "Oxygen Concentrator Market, By Product, By Technology, By Flow level, By End-user - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxygen Concentrator Market refers to the market for devices that are used to provide supplemental oxygen to patients with respiratory disorders. An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that works by extracting oxygen from the air and delivering it to the patient through a nasal cannula or face mask.
The Oxygen Concentrator Market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, as well as the aging of the population. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for oxygen concentrators, particularly in developing countries with limited access to medical resources.
Key Highlights:
• According to Deloitte, a consortium of multinationals has agreed to provide India with immediate delivery of oxygen concentrators, home monitoring kits, oxygen cylinders, and generators due to COVID-19 cases breaking records.
• As India battles a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Kingdom announced on Sunday that it would send life-saving medical equipment to the region, including ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices.
Analyst View:
The growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rapid growth in the geriatric population, high prevalence of cigarette smoking, preference for home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advances are driving the oxygen concentrators market. The majority of patients would need a constant supply of oxygen, which is typically supplied by an oxygen concentrator. Concentrators have become the device of choice for manufacturers because they are relatively inexpensive and require less home visits than liquid oxygen. With businesses from a variety of sectors joining the Oxygen Concentrator industry to meet the unprecedented demand for oxygen concentrators, as well as the government working with manufacturers to offer oxygen concentrators to hospitals and healthcare facilities, the demand for oxygen concentrators is expected to skyrocket throughout the coming years.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Oxygen Concentrator Market accounted for US$ 1.70 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9%. The Global Oxygen Concentrator Market is segmented based on the product type, technology, flow level, end -user, and region.
• By product type, the Global Oxygen Concentrator Market is segmented into Stationary and Portable.
• By Technology, the market is segmented in Continuous flow and Pulse flow.
• By flow level, the Global Oxygen Concentrator Market is segmented into 10LPM, 5-10LPM, & 0-5LPM.
• By End-User, the market is segmented into hospitals, Homecare, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices.
• By region, the Global Oxygen Concentrator Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading in the geographical region in the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The key players operating in the global oxygen concentrator market includes:-
• Chart Industries, Inc.
• Linde Plc.
• Teijin Ltd.
• GCE Holding AB
• O2 Concepts
• Invacare Corp.
• Inogen
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• ResMed
• Nidek Medical Products Inc.
• DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC
• Supera Anesthesia Innovations among others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market
COVID-19's increased prevalence has accelerated the use of oxygen concentrators. Due to potentially low levels of oxygen in the patient's body, the coronavirus infection is characterised by severe respiratory symptoms. Since oxygen therapy is such an important part of Covid-19 therapies, demand for portable oxygen concentrators is expected to be high during the crisis time.
Segmentation for this Report:
1. Oxygen Concentrator Market, By Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Stationary
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Portable
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Oxygen Concentrator Market, By Flow-Level, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o 10 LPM
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o 5-10 LPM
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o 0-10 LPM
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Oxygen Concentrator Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
o Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Homecare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Ambulatory surgical centers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
o Physicians Offices
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Research Methodology of Oxygen Concentrator Market:
• The research methodology used to study the oxygen concentrator market typically involves a combination of primary and secondary research methods.
• Primary research: This involves the collection of data directly from the market through surveys, interviews, and focus groups. Primary research is used to obtain first-hand information about market trends, consumer preferences, and product performance.
• Secondary research: This involves the analysis of data from existing sources such as market reports, company websites, and government publications. Secondary research is used to gather background information and to validate primary research findings.
Key Questions:
1) What factors should be considered when choosing an oxygen concentrator?
--- When choosing an oxygen concentrator, factors such as the patient's oxygen requirements, lifestyle, and budget should be taken into consideration. The size and weight of the concentrator, its noise level, and its ease of use and maintenance are also important factors to consider.
2) How do you maintain an oxygen concentrator?
--- To maintain an oxygen concentrator, it is important to clean and replace the filters regularly, as well as to keep the concentrator in a clean and well-ventilated area. It is also important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for use and maintenance, as well as to have the concentrator serviced regularly by a qualified technician.
